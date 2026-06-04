U.S. State Department Condemns ‘Two-Tiered Policing’ in Henry Nowak’s Death

After UK authorities finally released bodycam footage showing how horribly police treated dying teen Henry Nowak, apparently because his killer was a Sikh who alleged racism against Nowak, the Trump administration responded by condemning ideological bias in policing.

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The U.S. State Department posted on X June 4, "Ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing are glaring symptoms of civilizational decline. They must be rejected across the West. The United States sends our condolences to the family of Henry Nowak and the people of the United Kingdom at this troubling time."

When serial criminal George Floyd died of a drug overdose while in police custody after claiming "I can't breathe," not only Americans but politicians around the world — including current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer — went hysterical alleging racist policing. After innocent Henry Nowak died while pleading "I can't breathe," surrounded by sneering police who arrested him purely based on his killer's accusation and without providing any emergency medical aid, those same leftists tried to ignore and suppress details about the deadly incident as long as possible. Starmer whined that Elon Musk, Nigel Farage, and others were sowing "division."

Ultimately, woke politicians, whether in the UK or America, don't care about human life; they only care about their agenda. Thus when the victim of an illegal alien murderer is black or Hispanic (which happens often, at least in the USA), woke elites don't give a peep. When both killer and victim in a murder are of the same race, again wokies don't care, unless the killer or victim happens to be LGBTQ. When a "person of color" kills a white person, woke politicians either yawn or defend the killer. But when the victim is a "person of color" and the killer white, that's when wokies go into hysterics. In the case of Henry Nowak, woke Southampton police made a trigger assumption that the white boy bleeding out and sobbing "I've been stabbed" was the criminal, because the uninjured Sikh man said so.

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Related: Video Proves What Dad Says About UK Teen Whom Killer Accused of Racism as He Died

🇬🇧 Bodycam footage has been released showing Henry Nowak begging for an ambulance before being handcuffed behind his back.



Nowak: "I've been stabbed"



Officer: "I don't think you have mate"



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/WqYV760Y14 — Europa.com (@europa) June 1, 2026

The video of Nowak's death, which you can watch above, is sickening in the extreme. "I've been stabbed," you can hear Nowak gasp more than once. "You've been stabbed? Whereabouts?" asks one policeman without sounding the least bit concerned as another policeman tries to haul Nowak to his feet. One policeman even responds to Nowak's "I've been stabbed" with "I don't think you have, mate."

Police then begin forcing Nowak's hands behind him to cuff him as the boy moans repeatedly, "I can't breathe, I can't breathe." Surrounding the dying boy, the police have an extended argument about whether Nowak had been stabbed, with at least one contending he hadn't been. Finally, one woman does what they all should have done in the first place, which is actually check the boy's body. Not that she seems to understand the gravity of the wounds, because she apparently didn't administer emergency aid. The main speaker among the police reaches down to push or shake Nowak more than once, tells Nowak he's under arrest for assault, and then coolly speculates that Nowak is "going to be sick" as the boy goes limp and unresponsive. The clip ends with police still showing no real concern or awareness of Nowak's fatal injury.

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The U.S. State Department is right. "Ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing are glaring symptoms of civilizational decline."

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