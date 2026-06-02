Video Proves What Dad Says About UK Teen Whom Killer Accused of Racism as He Died

In December 2025, Southampton police found a crime scene with a Sikh man claiming racist assault and a stabbed British-Polish teen dying and pleading for help. The police believed the Sikh and arrested the dying teen because, in the UK, all that matters now is your skin color.

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British authorities finally released bodycam footage from the death of teenager Henry Nowak. Vickrum Digwa murderedthe 18-year-old with a Sikh ceremonial knife, and received a sentence of life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years on Monday. UK wokies had been resisting release of the bodycam footage because it proves what Nowak's family said all along — that police sympathized with Digwa because he alleged racism, while handcuffing the dying Nowak as he frantically gasped out that he'd been stabbed.

If you watch the video below, you can hear Digwa shamelessly and heartlessly accuse his victim of being racist, while police callously drag around Henry Nowak, scoff at his fatal injury, and ultimately handcuff and arrest the teen as he expires. Digwa had chased down Nowak, stabbed him repeatedly, and then defended himself to police with an utterly false charge against Nowak. Multiple members of Digwa's family also now face charges related to deadly weapons.

Southampton, England — Bodycam footage of the arrest of Henry Nowak, who had been stabbed moments earlier by Vickrum Digwa. https://t.co/xmT0ZOvbOO — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 1, 2026

"I've been stabbed," says Nowak. "You've been stabbed? Whereabouts?" asks one policeman without sounding the least bit concerned as another policeman tries to haul Nowak to his feet. Police then begin forcing Nowak's hands behind him to cuff him as the boy moans repeatedly, "I can't breathe, I can't breathe." The police stand over the dying boy arguing about whether Nowak had been stabbed, with at least one contending he hadn't been. The main speaker among the police reaches down to push or shake Nowak more than once, tells Nowak he's under arrest for assault, and then coolly speculates that Nowak is "going to be sick" as the boy goes limp and unresponsive. The clip ends with police still showing no real concern or awareness of Nowak's fatal injury.

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Below is a very different but connected video — the statement from Henry Nowak's father after Digwa's sentencing. Mr. Nowak blamed knife crime for his son's death, but this isn't just about weapons. It's really about the fact that the British government has deliberately imported hordes of third worlders from countries (especially Muslim countries) where their cultures glorify violence. Even when such West-hating immigrants’ children are born in England, as Digwa was, it doesn’t mean they’ve lost their barbaric vices if their families raise them to carry on the homeland’s culture.

"Henry was walking home from a night out with his university football teammates when he encountered Vickrum Digwa, a man openly carrying a large knife on the streets of Britain," Mr. Nowak began. "That knife was used to take Henry's life. He should have been safe walking home.... Henry had been stabbed multiple times. And as his chest filled with blood, he tried to escape. He was chased, abused, and filmed by Vickrum Digwa and others."

Southampton, England (June 1) — Henry Nowak’s father read a statement after his son’s killer was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Henry was arrested as he told police he had been stabbed & couldn’t breathe. His killer lied about being a victim of racism. pic.twitter.com/1yy4bmEFJ7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 2, 2026

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And Henry died while police abused and humiliated him, too. Mr. Nowak continued, "When police arrived, Henry was lying on the floor, barely able to sit up and plainly in severe medical distress. With his final words, he told officers that he could not breathe. He told them he had been stabbed. In fact, Henry told officers that he could not breathe nine times. He told them he had been stabbed four times. The response from one officer was, 'I don't think you have, mate.'"

The lame excuse from police was that the murderer "misled" them and that the crime scene was "complex," but it wasn't. "The police were told by our son himself, and by a member of the public, who called 999, that they heard someone shout that they had been stabbed," Henry's father mourned. "But the police did not believe them. Henry was pulled across the gravel, his hands forced behind his back, and he was placed in handcuffs. Instead of being treated as a dying victim, police formally arrested Henry for assault and read him his rights. That was the last thing he heard. Henry did not die with dignity. He did not die with the care he deserved. He lost consciousness before anyone believed him."

While stating that he believes Digwa is the only murderer, Mr. Nowak also condemned the police. "The way [Henry] was treated was inhumane and degrading. His murderer, however, was afforded decency," Mr. Nowak exclaimed. "He was believed. He was not handcuffed when arrested. He was not handcuffed when transported to the police station. As far as we understand, he was never handcuffed at all. And as Vickrum Digwa himself told the court, whilst under arrest for Henry's murder, police even took him to the kitchen so he could choose his food. The contrast is unbearable." It is indeed. This is Keir Starmer's Britain.

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