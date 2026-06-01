Walz and Co. Pardon Illegal Alien Armed Robber

In the sanctuary state of Minnesota, Democrats just granted a pardon to an illegal alien armed robber, just the latest example of how leftists will do anything to protect foreign lawbreakers from the consequences of their crimes.

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Multiple governors and other Democrat authorities have deliberately released violent illegal alien criminals, even murderers, to spite Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In some cases, the aliens then commit repeat crimes almost immediately, so don't be surprised if Jai Vang robs another victim at gunpoint or earns himself another DUI sometime in the very near future.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is furious at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and his Board of Pardons for rewarding the Laotian illegal alien despite his multiple crimes, which include not only illegal entry to the U.S. but also felony robbery, felony robbery of a business with a gun, and driving while under the influence of liquor.

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The Board of Pardons and Walz announced Vang's pardon on May 27, according to the DHS press release. Of course, ICE could still ultimately arrest Vang for his illegal presence in our country, but it always takes a great deal more time, money, and manpower to track down released criminals than if state authorities cooperate with the feds and hand the aliens over.

Incidentally, Walz and co. are apparently violating 8 U.S. Code § 1324, which forbids harboring, shielding, attempting to shield, or encouraging residence in the USA of illegal aliens.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis exclaimed, "It’s absolutely insane that Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota sanctuary politicians would pardon this violent criminal illegal alien, whose criminal history includes convictions for armed robbery and driving under the influence. DHS is calling on Governor Walz to stop these dangerous political games and to stop prioritizing criminal illegal aliens over American citizens." Unfortunately, that's extremely unlikely.

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Furthermore, the DHS press release explained:

Following his first felony conviction, a Department of Justice Immigration Judge issued Vang a final order of removal on May 23, 1996. Vang appealed the order, with his appeal being dismissed by the Board of Immigration Appeals on May 7, 1997. He was then released by the Clinton Administration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Vang on May 14, 2026.

Walz, despite every once in a while making an empty promise to Donald Trump, has consistently been aggressively pro-illegal migration. Perhaps his most despicable statement this year was to compare ICE to the Nazis and criminal illegal aliens to Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

The problem is that Walz and his fellow Democrats know they will never face any legal consequences for violating the law. If only Republicans would actually enforce the law on people regardless of their political titles, maybe we would have fewer sanctuary politicians blithely releasing dangerous criminals.

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