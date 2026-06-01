Trial Begins for Austin Metcalf’s Murderer

The psychopathic teenager who stabbed a high school sports star to death simply for pointing out he was in the wrong seat at a meet is finally going to trial. Karmelo Anthony freely admitted that he had murdered Austin Metcalf, and the only question is whether the judge and jury will be so woke that they don’t care about facts and only care about skin color.

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Fox News announced the start of the trial on Monday, June 1, and noted that Anthony confessed a long time ago to the murder without seeming to display any concerns about what he had done.

Karmelo Anthony's murder trial begins in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet — more than a year after he told officers 'I'm not alleged, I did it.'



The first-degree murder case now hinges on whether Anthony provoked the… pic.twitter.com/0s9MGtadzZ — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) June 1, 2026

Not only has Anthony himself displayed a total lack of repentance and shameless confidence throughout, but his family also defended him without showing any remorse either, and thousands of deranged leftists fundraised for the wealthy family. In fact, after the stabbing, the Anthony family moved into a new house worth almost $1 million and purchased a new vehicle, partly using the money they raised online. Anthony’s high school even rewarded him with a diploma.

🚨 BREAKING: Jury selection begins today in the high-profile murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, who is accused of fatally stabbing Texas teen Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in April 2025.



If a jury is seated, opening arguments could begin Thursday. pic.twitter.com/JBpx8aUXiV — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) June 1, 2026

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Metcalf’s death became the center of controversy over racial violence, as radical leftists and race-baiters defended Anthony purely because he was black, while some “conservatives” like racist activist Jake Lang countered by holding white supremacist rallies, much to the horror of Austin’s grieving father, Jeff Metcalf. It is unfortunate that Jeff Metcalf had a great deal to bear from both sides in the controversy, as the Anthony family rejected his charitable overtures and doubled down on defending their murderous son, while many citizens who should have been on Jeff’s side bashed him and used Austin to fuel the race war against Jeff’s frantic pleading.

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Austin Metcalf was a football star at his Frisco, Texas, high school and was attending a track and field championship in April 2025 when he told another school’s athlete, Karmelo Anthony, that he was sitting in the wrong seat. Karmelo then abruptly drew a knife and viciously stabbed Austin through the heart. The teen victim’s twin brother, Hunter, desperately rushed to Austin’s assistance, but Austin died in Hunter’s arms.

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“It really was under 30 seconds, this altercation. I never met this kid in my life,” the heartbroken Hunter told the press afterward about Anthony. “We asked him to move. He started getting aggressive and talking reckless. And my brother stepped in and said, ‘You need to move.’ And [Anthony’s] like, ‘Make me move.’ All of the sudden, he grabbed his backpack.” Without any further ado, Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Austin to death.

Tragically, the trial is likely to be highly politicized.

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