El-Sayed's 'Queer Muslim' and Pro-Palestinian Half-Sister Causing Headaches for the Campaign

Eman Abdelhadi, half-sister of Michigan's Democratic candidate for Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, is a hater.

She hates America. She hates white people. She hates the University of Chicago, where she's an associate professor in the school's Department of Comparative Human Development. She hates Democratic moderates.

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She also hates ICE with the virulence of a true believer and the ignorance of a left-wing radical. During protests against ICE performing its lawful function of enforcing immigration law in a suburb of Chicago, she helped instigate a riot and, during the melee, spit on a state trooper and then resisted arrest.

Before her arrest at the ICE riot in July 2025, Abdelhadi made headlines for cursing out her employer at the Socialism 2025 conference. The conference describes itself as bringing thousands of "radical activists from around the country to take part in discussions about social movements, abolition, Marxism, decolonization, working-class history, and the debates and strategies for organizing today."

Abdelhadi had some very nasty things to say about the University of Chicago.

"F**k the University of Chicago, it’s evil, you know it’s a colonial landlord. Like, why would I put any of my political energy into this space? I kind of had a little bit of disdain for people who spent their time doing that," she said.

So why in the wide, wide world of sports is she working there?

"Turns out, I work at one of the biggest employers in the city of Chicago. I work at a place that is a landlord, a healthcare provider, a police force, f**k that s**t, but they are, and a place where I have access to thousands of people that I could potentially organize… actually, this is where I need to build power. That’s possible structural leverage," she said.

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Mkay. So why are you working there?

It gets much weirder. Washington Free Beacon reports Abdelhadi is the author of the "funky, commie, queer novel" Everything for Everyone: An Oral History of the New York Commune alongside her "bestie," coauthor M.E. O'Brien, a "trans communist" who wrote the 2023 book Family Abolition: Capitalism and the Communizing of Care.

Eeek.

"The novel is a fictionalized 'oral history' of 'sex workers, antifascist militants, and survivors of all stripes' who band together to create a 'radically new social order forged in the ashes of capitalist collapse.'"

Washington Free Beacon:

Both El-Sayed and Abdelhadi, for example, decried the police at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020; El-Sayed said "We do need to defund the police" while Abdelhadi called to "abolish the police," including on school campuses, and wrote, "Good morning, jummuah mubarak and fuck the police." She also denounced a group of "well-dressed upper middle class gays" who held a vigil in New York City in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting because they "lauded the NYPD for 'protecting New Yorkers.'" Both El-Sayed and Abdelhadi have also criticized Democrats for being insufficiently hostile toward Israel. El-Sayed was part of the "uncommitted" movement in Michigan, pushing Democrats to vote against then-president Joe Biden in the state's 2024 presidential primary over "his disaster in Gaza." Abdelhadi took aim at socialist Vermont senator Bernie Sanders for condemning Hamas's Oct. 7 terror attack.

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"Abdelhadi faces renewed scrutiny over Oct. 7, 2023, social media posts that included 'Morning freedom' and a Palestinian flag," according to the New York Post. "Critics say the post celebrated Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel."

She later said she didn’t know the "full extent of the brutal attacks and kidnappings" when she made the post. So fewer dead Israelis would have been fine?

What a family.

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