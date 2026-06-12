This Is Not a Drill: These Democrat Freakshow Candidates Are a Threat to the Nation

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:34 PM on June 12, 2026
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

By now, you are likely aware that the Democrats in Maine are running a wacko, Graham Platner, for Senate, who, until recently, sported a Totenkopf tattoo, which strikes me as a likely accessory for his allegedly small p***s.

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FACT-O-RAMA! I once saw three guys at a pool in Las Vegas with swastika tattoos, and one of them had the smallest feet I have ever seen on a grown man. Take from that what you will.

And of course, Texas Democrats are sending up James Talarico for Senate, who believes that God is non-binary, loves transgender kids more than almost anything, and whom I can only guess is a gold-star sitzpinkler.

Check out this AI ad, paid for by Citizens for Sanity:

Judging by the Democratic Party dime museum candidates vying for various offices around the nation, it would seem the Dems' only prerequisite to run would be that the candidates were at one time a cast member in a Federico Fellini film. Sadly, the casting couch seems to be in my home state of Michigan.

Looking as though he was just pulled out of Gandhi's ventriloquist case is Michigan's 13th District incumbent congresscreep, Shri Thanedar.

Watch as my favorite Detroit reporter, Charlie Leduff, asks Thanedar to name the five Grosse Pointe cities that he allegedly represents in Washington.

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HINT: they all start with the word "Grosse." WARNING: Thanedar is a brainless grifter; lower your expectations accordingly:

When Sideshow Thanedar isn't busy accusing President Donald Trump of "high crimes and misdemeanors," he might be busy ignoring beagles in a pharmaceutical laboratory in New Jersey.

Thanedar left 118 caged beagles and several monkeys to die in a lab that went out of business, which he owned. Former lab workers had to jump fences to care for the dogs until they were rescued by people other than Thanedar.

The only possible silver lining to Thanedar's campaign is that he defeated a primary challenge by Shelbie Campbell, whose claims to fame are her four mugshots and some twerking videos on social media.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! A solid 50% of liberal women have been diagnosed with a mental illness, and 45% decribe their mental health as "poor." Remember this while watching one of Campbell's "campaign" videos:

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Her video makes her look like a poster child for Borderline Personality Disorder

And now it gets worse.

With the terrorist-loving Rashida Tlaib representing Michigan's 12th District, the last thing Michigan needs is a "Senator" Abdul El-Sayed.

SOME PEOPLE DID SOME THINGS-O-RAMA! A bumper crop of Muslim jihaddy daddies has recently emerged from Tlaib's district, particularly Dearborn, Mich., including three savages who planned to shoot up a gay bar on Halloween. There was also a thwarted attack on a military installation in nearby Warren, Mich., that originated in Melvindale, Mich, represented by the aforementioned dummy, Shri Thanedar. The Wall St. Journal has referred to Dearborn, Mich., as "America's jihad capital."

El-Sayed, a leading contender for a Michigan Senate seat, has a history of cuddling up to filthy Islamic terrorists, like the terror group known as the Muslim Brotherhood. One of his election workers, Mariam Odeh, also from Dearborn, was recently indicted for threatening University of Michigan officials to sever ties with Israel.

HACK-O-RAMA! Despite the Muslim Brotherhood's propensity to explode in public places full of "infidels," El-Sayed believes that people who oppose them are "racist" and "bigoted."

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Watch as Zul Mohamed meets some real Texans who, unlike Antifa, remain peaceful when encountering a political adversary:

Here are a few more space case oddity candidates who threaten our republic:

Here is a viper's den of Democratic Socialist toilet people running for office in the hopes of winning elections and tearing our nation to bits.

The communists knew long ago that they couldn't take America by force, so they sent their Bolshevik bogans to infiltrate every institution in the nation to collapse our nation and enslave We the People from within.

They are doing it by what are usually legitimate means, winning political offices at every level in all 50 states.

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Some Americans believe we can't be conquered from within because we have a "system" to prevent that. This "system" is called the Constitution, and it is under attack. It's also worthless if you don't vote. Believe me, the communists and the illegal aliens whom they embrace are doing just that. It's time to stand up.

     Related: Democrats Are the Freak Show of Politics

Look on the bright side: If you don't vote, and the pinkos win, as parents of the bride, you'll save mad stacks on your daughter's nuptials when you purchase her bridal hijab.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining PJ Media VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

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