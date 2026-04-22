New York City Will Survive Mamdani, but It Might Not Want To

There are so many things that are perplexing about Zohran Mamdani's meteoric rise in New York City politics. Chief among them are:

1: How does the financial capital of the world elect an unhinged, frothing anti-capitalism commie to be its mayor?

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2: How does a city with a significant Jewish population elect someone so openly antisemitic to be its mayor?

3: How does the city that survived the worst terrorist attack on American soil — one committed by radical Islamists — elect a terrorism-supporting Muslim to be its mayor? (I know, I know..."ZOMG ISLAMOPHOBIA" or something.)

As the kids are fond of saying — there is a lot to unpack there.

There is no formal recall process for the mayor of New York City, so Mamdani has at least one term to do his level best to destroy the Big Apple. Any city stupid enough to elect Bill de Blasio twice will more than likely give the commie Mamdani a second shot. When you consider that the New Yorkers who have fled to Florida are mostly people who weren't voting for Democrats anyway, his odds look good to be a two-termer.

I am unapologetic about the fact that I love New York City. Some of the greatest moments of my career have happened there. My daughter went to college and law school there, and lives in Brooklyn. I would prefer to not have the city destroyed. That, sadly, is not Zohran Mamdani's preference. Oh, he'll pretend otherwise, but his politics make it pretty clear that he despises almost everything that makes the city great.

There are a few reasons that NYC will still be standing when Mamdani completes his commie reign of error. One is sheer scale. It's the municipal version of what's going on statewide in California. Yes, people are fleeing in droves, but there are A LOT of people. The population can handle a lot of attrition before it's really noticeable.

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Another reason is that Wall Street isn't just going to pick up and move, despite Mamdani's efforts to demonize people who make money. On Monday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere," my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green noted that many of the major financial companies are opening up large branches in cities that are more finance-friendly. It's not surprising that people in the money game would hedge their bets. Still, the New York Stock Exchange won't become the Dallas or Miami Stock Exchange any time soon.

Another buffer for Mamdani damage is the fact that a lot of ultra-wealthy New Yorkers — the Upper East Side types — are an awful combination of rich and stupid. They voted for this idiot. There's a lot of inherited wealth there. If it's old money, the new people in charge of it are often not as bright as the ancestors who made the money in the first place. They're like copies of copies of cassette tapes back in the day — each generation is less sharp than the previous one.

All of the above will keep NYC from completely falling into ruins, even if Mamdani serves two terms. While Manhattan may not need an appearance from a real life Snake Plissken after Mamdani is through, things could still be rather unpleasant.

Mamdani doesn't like cops, and he's already been working to hamstring the New York Police Department in any way he can. He's one of those 21st century leftist morons who thinks that, if cops have to be there, they should be giving out hugs and ice cream cones rather than arresting people. He greatly bristles at the "enforcement" part of law enforcement.

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The NYPD is still smarting from the "Defund the Police" movement during the 2020 George Floyd Summer of Riotous Love. A lot of them took early retirement. Like most of the blue "Defund" cities, NYC quickly started begging cops to come back to work. New York hasn't reverted to its '70s Muggerpalooza form...yet. Mamdani's open animosity towards law enforcement could send more of them heading for Florida beaches (I recommend the gulf coast).

Self-made millionaires and billionaires aren't as stupid as the trust fund crowd. They will more than likely start leaving in greater numbers. Any Mamdani-induced exodus will involve the people that no sane New Yorkers want to see go. The real ugliness sets in when he keeps making significant chunks of the tax base flee and it becomes more difficult to fund all of his "free" stuff.

A Mamdani reign of any length should be met with an electoral course correction, but those days are probably long gone. We should have seen that after Bill de Blasio, and all that NYC got was a Democrat who was slightly less psycho left in Eric Adams. They turned on him in about an hour and a half. The mere presence of Mamdani would indicate that he might spawn a Mamdani 2.0 to succeed him. Remember the Kruiser maxim: there is always a worse Democrat waiting in the wings.

Everyone who has read a history book that wasn't written by Howard Zinn knows how these socialist experiments end. Mamdani is in his early 30s, so he has youthful zeal, stupidity, and a complete lack of perspective fueling his anti-American rage. The makings for happily ever after just aren't there.

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I will leave you with this:

The last thing you see before you move to Florida: pic.twitter.com/UwJi6SopVq — Ashley Moody (@AshleyMoodyFL) April 16, 2026

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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