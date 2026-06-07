Vance Urges ‘Righteous Anger’ Over Henry Nowak’s Death

Catherine Salgado | 1:25 AM on June 07, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Polish-British teen Henry Nowak died last year from multiple stab wounds that a Sikh man, Vickrum Digwa, inflicted on him for no apparent reason as the teen walked home. After UK authorities finally released bodycam footage showing police arresting and mocking the dying Nowak because of Digwa’s false charge of racism, U.S. Vice President JD Vance urged “righteous anger.”

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In a June 5 X post, Vance spoke out about the video that is causing so much fury both in Britain and across the pond in America. “Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit,” the vice president emphasized.

Continuing in the same strongly condemnatory strain, Vance did not mince words. Nowak’s “murder is as tragic as it is enraging,” Vance declared. “He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it.”

Indeed, Polish specialist Dr. Krzysztof Magier has delivered his opinion that had the police actually given Nowak timely first aid and called an ambulance, instead of dragging him roughly around on the ground, handcuffing and shoving him, and scoffing at his declaration “I’ve been stabbed,” the boy could have survived.

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The root problem is that British police have been conditioned to have trigger reactions to accusations of racism and to protect Muslim killers and punish British citizens who express views out of line with the government’s woke positions.

As Vance said, “Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last. Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response—the only response—is righteous anger. One of the most important things the Trump administration has proven to the world is that stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership. Anything else is an excuse.”

Unfortunately, leftist politicians across the West are deliberately engaging in replacement migration, trying to terrorize and imprison and kill off citizens who love freedom and replace them with lawless foreigners accustomed to tyranny and chaos. The politicians’ blind spot, however, is in thinking that they will not eventually fall victim to the thugs they protect.

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Vance concluded, “It is because we love the West that we want to preserve it. We love our civilization. We love our country. We love our children. And nobody—nobody—should ever die the way that Henry Nowak died. May God comfort those who loved him, and may God rest his soul.” Amen.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME JD VANCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION UNITED KINGDOM WOKE

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