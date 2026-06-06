Trump Administration, U.S. Military Celebrate D-Day Anniversary

Catherine Salgado | 3:06 PM on June 06, 2026
Catherine Salgado

On June 6, 1944, known as D-Day, Operation Overlord began to break the Nazis’ grip on much of Europe. Members of the Trump administration and different branches of the U.S. military honored the anniversary of this historic event.

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The U.S. Army, so vital to the success of Operation Overlord, remembers with an inspirational video the brave soldiers who stormed the beaches and dropped from the skies on D-Day:

Never forget:

You can read and watch more of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's comments on maintaining the legacy the D-Day heroes left us at this link.

The White House also had a brief message for D-Day:

While the Marines were mostly fighting the imperial Japanese in the Pacific, some Marines helped the Allies with amphibious assaults in other theaters of war, including Normandy. “Beginning in 1942, numerous Marines were embedded with Allied command staffs to advise on and coordinate major amphibious landings. Key figures like Col. Robert O. Bare served as leading strategists for naval gunfire and training and went ashore on D-Day itself,” the official account for the Marine Corps stated. “Marines actively supported the grueling assault on Omaha Beach, manning the 5-inch guns off warships like the USS Texas to provide critical fire support for the troops storming ashore.”

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The post added, “Other Marines scanned the skies above while manning anti-aircraft guns ensuring the German air force was kept at bay. In total a little over 800 Marines participated in Operation Overlord on D-Day, with approximately a squad of Marines landing on Omaha Beach itself, helping to transport the wounded and captured prisoners of war, and coordinate fires for the USS Texas’s 14-inch heavy guns.”

Read about my trip to Normandy and key beaches and towns from Operation Overlord here: On the Sands of Omaha Beach: A Trip to Normandy and D-Day Reflections

The U.S. Navy was likewise vital to the success of the D-Day landings.

The Department of the Interior also paid tribute:

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My great-uncle Jack Corley was one of the soldiers who landed on Omaha Beach in the early hours of D-Day. Every man who thought that day from the Allied forces left his family and home behind to risk his life in defense of freedom. The best way of honoring their legacy is to fight the tyrants and neo-Nazis, both foreign and domestic, in our own day.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

CULTURE

Tags:

DHS MILITARY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VETERANS WHITE HOUSE

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