Trump Administration, U.S. Military Celebrate D-Day Anniversary

On June 6, 1944, known as D-Day, Operation Overlord began to break the Nazis’ grip on much of Europe. Members of the Trump administration and different branches of the U.S. military honored the anniversary of this historic event.

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The U.S. Army, so vital to the success of Operation Overlord, remembers with an inspirational video the brave soldiers who stormed the beaches and dropped from the skies on D-Day:

82 years ago today, nearly 160,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, launching the liberation of Europe.



We are free because they were brave. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JxJCkNs3cr — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 6, 2026

Never forget:

WATCH: The Screaming Eagles honor the fallen at Normandy ahead of D-Day's 82nd anniversary. https://t.co/nffJS3aAVt — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 5, 2026

You can read and watch more of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's comments on maintaining the legacy the D-Day heroes left us at this link.

The White House also had a brief message for D-Day:

Today, we remember the heroes of D-Day - June 6, 1944.



Through extraordinary courage and sacrifice, American troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, defeated tyranny, and helped secure freedom for generations to come.



Their legacy lives on. America remains forever grateful. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XRlImAbtJd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 6, 2026

While the Marines were mostly fighting the imperial Japanese in the Pacific, some Marines helped the Allies with amphibious assaults in other theaters of war, including Normandy. “Beginning in 1942, numerous Marines were embedded with Allied command staffs to advise on and coordinate major amphibious landings. Key figures like Col. Robert O. Bare served as leading strategists for naval gunfire and training and went ashore on D-Day itself,” the official account for the Marine Corps stated. “Marines actively supported the grueling assault on Omaha Beach, manning the 5-inch guns off warships like the USS Texas to provide critical fire support for the troops storming ashore.”

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The post added, “Other Marines scanned the skies above while manning anti-aircraft guns ensuring the German air force was kept at bay. In total a little over 800 Marines participated in Operation Overlord on D-Day, with approximately a squad of Marines landing on Omaha Beach itself, helping to transport the wounded and captured prisoners of war, and coordinate fires for the USS Texas’s 14-inch heavy guns.”

Read about my trip to Normandy and key beaches and towns from Operation Overlord here: On the Sands of Omaha Beach: A Trip to Normandy and D-Day Reflections

The U.S. Navy was likewise vital to the success of the D-Day landings.

The largest amphibious invasion in human history began in the dark.



At dawn on June 6, 1944, nearly 7,000 vessels carrying 160,000 Allied troops closed in on the beaches of Normandy.



Through courage and sacrifice, they secured a foothold in Nazi-occupied France and began the… pic.twitter.com/72md4tZ2lS — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) June 6, 2026

The Department of the Interior also paid tribute:

On D-Day, more than 160,000 Allied troops crossed the English Channel to begin the liberation of Europe. Among them, 4,414 made the ultimate sacrifice, including 2,501 Americans.



Today, we remember their valor and reflect on the price of freedom. pic.twitter.com/W0Ctmyf1g8 — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) June 6, 2026

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My great-uncle Jack Corley was one of the soldiers who landed on Omaha Beach in the early hours of D-Day. Every man who thought that day from the Allied forces left his family and home behind to risk his life in defense of freedom. The best way of honoring their legacy is to fight the tyrants and neo-Nazis, both foreign and domestic, in our own day.

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