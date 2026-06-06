China Sends Angry Memos While Japan Builds Real Defense

China keeps sending diplomatic tantrums toward Japan, and Tokyo keeps moving.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government placed four Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel at NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine headquarters in Germany. The Ministry of Defense described the dispatch as a way to learn from Ukraine's battlefield experience and deepen Japan-NATO cooperation.

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Beijing heard all of that and reached for the complaint drawer again. Lin Jian, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, accused Japan of working with NATO to stir up confrontation, as reported by Gateway Hispanic, and interfering in China's internal affairs.

Spokespersons from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Lin Jian , have condemned these developments as: “Colluding with NATO to interfere in China's internal affairs.”

“Stoking regional tensions.”

“Promoting confrontation.” Beijing argues that NATO is a North Atlantic regional organization and therefore has no legitimate reason to expand its presence into the Indo-Pacific region. Chinese officials also maintain that Japan should “learn lessons from history” rather than pursue what they describe as remilitarization. Tensions have been further aggravated by broader diplomatic disputes, particularly those related to Taiwan .

Japan's move grew from an offer made in April by Gen. Nakatini, then Japan's defense minister, to Mark Rutte, NATO secretary general. The cooperation now includes cyber defense, new technologies, military teamwork, maritime security, and support for Ukraine. From Reuters:

Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday rejected accusations of "new militarism" by Tokyo and criticised China for rapidly expanding its military with ‌little transparency, underscoring mounting tensions between the two countries. China continues to increase its defence spending at a high level, Koizumi said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, adding: "China's external approach and military activities are matters of serious concern for Japan and the international community at the same time." Rebutting criticism that Japan was embracing new militarism, he said: "Think about it. There's a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan ⁠has neither of such weapons, and yet Japan is labelled 'new militarism'?" Koizumi said Japan's record since World War Two "speaks for itself", citing its adherence to international law and commitment to the United Nations Charter, alongside efforts to uphold a "free and open international order."

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None of that creates a NATO war guarantee for Asia, but it does show Japan has stopped pretending the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific worlds live in separate rooms.

Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran haven't treated them as separate, so Japan isn't either.

Beijing calls the partnership dangerous because Beijing wants a smaller Japan. Chinese officials speak as if NATO has crossed an ocean just to bother them. A calmer read says Japan saw Ukraine, Taiwan, North Korea's missiles, China's growing fleet, and Russia-China drills, then decided polite concern would keep sea lanes open.

Takaichi took office in October 2025 and has kept Japan's defense debate alive while staying inside a policy Tokyo describes as defensive.

China's preferred answer seems to be Japan freezing in place, battling Godzilla, while everybody else re-arms around it.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi gave the cleaner answer at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, rejecting Chinese claims of “new militarism” and pointing to China's rapid military expansion with limited transparency. From the Associated Press:

China criticized the change, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying China would “resolutely resist Japan’s reckless moves toward a new type of militarism.” Koizumi scoffed at that accusation as ironic, coming from China. “Think about it, there is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers,” he said, speaking in English. “Japan has neither of such weapons, and yet Japan is labeled new militarism. Isn’t it strange?”

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Koizumi noted that Japan doesn't have nuclear weapons or strategic bombers while China keeps increasing defense spending and military activity, also saying Japan remains open to dialogue. Beijing skipped an easy chance for talks and still found time to accuse Japan of threatening the region.

China's outrage follows the same old script. Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, and other officials have long warned against outside alliances in the Indo-Pacific while China builds islands, pressures Taiwan, sends ships near disputed waters, and leans on neighbors that push back.

President Xi Jinping's government wants regional countries to accept Chinese pressure as weather but treats Japanese defense planning as provocation. Tokyo isn't buying the act, and neither should Washington.

President Donald Trump's administration should welcome Japan's direction. A stronger Japan eases pressure on U.S. forces, improves allied coordination, and tells Beijing that intimidation carries a price.

Japan's defense modernization doesn't require Washington to cheer every move without question. Allies still need judgment, discipline, and clear limits. Any country that depends on open seas, high technology, and stable trade routes can't outsource its survival to press releases.

China wanted Japan to hear a warning, but Japan only seems to have heard whining. Takaichi and Koizumi don't need to answer every angry memo from Beijing with trembling apologies. They can keep building capabilities, sharing lessons with NATO, helping Ukraine, and tightening partnerships with countries facing the same pressure.

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Japan learned long ago what militarism can do. Modern Japan's lesson now runs in the opposite direction: weakness invites the bullies, and strength gives diplomacy something firmer to stand on.

China wants Japan quiet, cautious, and easy to intimidate. PJ Media keeps calling out the double talk, the threats, and the diplomatic theater that too many outlets soften. Join the PJ Media VIP family today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.