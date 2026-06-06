Another Huge Victory Against the Transgender Cult

The Trump administration keeps stacking wins for parents and kids, and this one is a big deal. The Justice Department announced a landmark resolution with the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, forcing one of America's most prominent hospital systems to stop performing gender-reassignment procedures on minors.

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The transgender movement's grip on American medicine is loosening fast.

Cleveland Clinic agreed to a decades-long commitment to stop performing or even offering puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or any other sex-rejecting procedure to minors. The agreement came as part of deals with both the DOJ and the Ohio Attorney General. The clinic will pay a $308,000 penalty after investigators found it submitted false billings to public and private insurers to secure coverage for these procedures on children. Cleveland Clinic also committed $2 million to fund restorative care for detransitioners, people harmed by these procedures as kids, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

For years, not only has the transgender cult refused to acknowledge the existence of detransitioners, but the medical establishment has dismissed them, minimized their suffering, and assured everyone that the consequences of these procedures were manageable or reversible. Now, one of the country’s biggest hospital networks is writing a multi-million-dollar check to clean up the damage it helped cause. The activists who spent years insisting detransitioners were rare and mostly happy have some explaining to do.

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Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward made clear that this is an ongoing fight to protect kids and right a horrible wrong. "The Department of Justice is steadfastly committed to protecting America's children," he said. "Just as the resolution with Texas Children's, today's resolution with Cleveland Clinic furthers that commitment and puts these providers on notice that this Department will vigorously enforce federal law where children are put at risk."

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DOJ previously struck a deal with Texas Children's Hospital less than a month ago, working alongside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. That settlement carried a $10 million penalty and established a first-of-its-kind detransitioner clinic. The DOJ is building real momentum here. Institutions that thought they could hide, avoiding consequences for performing barbaric procedures on kids because the radical left gave them cover, are learning the hard way that things have changed.

The DOJ even credited the Cleveland Clinic with fully cooperating throughout the investigation and remaining proactive and solution-oriented. Of course, none of that erases what happened to the children whose lives were ruined, but at least we can protect future children from suffering.

"I am grateful that institutions like Cleveland Clinic and Texas Children's have decided to be part of the solution, not part of the problem," Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said. "Our work is far from over, and our division will continue to work tirelessly to protect America's children and hold accountable those who have preyed on vulnerable children, whether they be pharmaceutical companies or medical providers."

That’s right. It’s not just hospitals that are being held accountable. The entire industrial complex that pushed experimental drugs on confused kids for profit now sits squarely in the DOJ's crosshairs.

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Two hospitals down, and more investigations are underway.

I totally voted for this.

Parents who watched in horror as doctors, schools, and radical-left activists pushed gender ideology onto their kids now have a federal government that's actually fighting back. The transgender cult spent years poisoning the medicine establishment, and now the DOJ is making things right, settlement by settlement, and there's no sign of stopping.

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