Fetterman Nukes Platner: Calls on Him to Prove He Didn’t Send Explicit Photos to Minors

Sen. John Fetterman has never been shy about going against his own party, but his latest move puts a fellow Democrat in a corner that even Republicans haven't found. The Pennsylvania senator known for wearing shorts and hoodies on the Senate floor has made one of the most unusual wagers in recent political history, and he is bucking his party at the same time.

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"I'm a Democrat. And I think we have fantastic candidates across our map in Ohio and Georgia and Texas and all other things," Fetterman said during an interview on Fox News. "But, you know, I'll be the one honest Democrat to describe, you know, look at that."

That honesty came attached to a nickname. Fetterman went after Graham Platner by referring to him only as P-Hustle, the online handle he used on Reddit and other accounts. As Fetterman noted, Platner spent a decade on Kik, an anonymous messaging app that has a reputation for being a haven for predators targeting children.

"Do you know what Kik is? Just anyone watching, Google what Kik is," Fetterman said. "They have serious underage problems with people that are in that, and they go there because it can be anonymous and they can do all kinds of depraved things."

Fetterman then blasted Platner’s recent interview on MSNOW, in which he addressed his activity on the sleazy app.

"I've watched that interview on MSNOW, and for that cream puff interview, and he asked P-Hustle, ‘All those people that you were dropping all the d**k pics and saying these things are, you know, they were all 18 or older, right?’ ‘Oh, yeah, definitely.’ Yeah. Whatever," Fetterman said. "He didn't push back there, you know, well, hey, what's your protocol? Did you have, you know, check ID? You know, like, how could you really be sure?"

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Seriously? A man sends explicit messages to a dozen women on an anonymous app, and a TV host just accepts his assurance that everyone was of age?

"Just last year, before he was going to run for the Senate, you know, he was dropping all those kinds of pics and texts with a dozen women from there," Fetterman said. "So that's not redemption. That's a guy that got caught doing these things."

ICYMI: Democrats Are Finally Walking Away From Graham Platner. Here’s the REAL Reason Why.

"Back in April, he was doing an interview on that pro-Hamas radio network or whatever that thing is, and he said that I am the bane of his existence and really was angry how I dress too," Fetterman said. "And now I said, now, P-Hustle, here's a great chance, you know, you can just prove that all these people that you're dropping those d**k pics and saying these things to were over 18. And now I will wear a suit every day in the Senate. And now you can set the record clear and provide all those texts and all those conversations that you were having as a newlywed just before you were going to run for the Senate."

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) GOES OFF on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner for possibly sending d*ck pics to MINORS on Kik — known as a predator's paradise app



Fetterman says he'll WEAR A SUIT every day if Platner can prove NONE of his s*xual recipients were kids… pic.twitter.com/n60IoDRNoe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 6, 2026

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Will Graham Platner take Fetterman up on his challenge? I wouldn’t count on it. But when you have a Democrat calling out Platner on this, you know this looming question won’t go away. So, I don’t think Fetterman will be wearing a suit every day on the Senate floor anytime soon.

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