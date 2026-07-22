One Year After OBBB: The American Manufacturing Resurgence

It’s been about a year since President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law, and over that 12-month period, we’ve seen the positive outcomes from the act. One of those is an American manufacturing renaissance.

Advertisement

A new report from the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) demonstrates how the tax cuts from this bill have spurred growth in manufacturing:

Manufacturing is the economic engine of the United States. Led by the 13 million people who make things in America, manufacturing succeeds when backed by policies that make it easier to build, hire, and expand. H.R. 1 embodies that commitment. By signing H.R. 1 into law, President Trump gave manufacturers the foundation, competitiveness, and certainty to invest—in new facilities and equipment, jobs and wage growth, cutting-edge research, and our global competitiveness. This law is a once-in-a-generation investment in manufacturers, and it did not happen by chance. As pro-growth tax policies approached expiration, putting 6 million jobs at risk, manufacturers rallied to make our voices heard. Congress not only kept every one of the 10 major provisions for which the NAM advocated—they even added new provisions, all to strengthen manufacturing. One year after H.R. 1 became law, manufacturers have much to celebrate. Manufacturers in all 50 states are using H.R. 1 to invest in America.

By NAM’s count, the Trump tax cuts have supported 6 million American jobs, saved $540 billion in wages for hardworking Americans, and contributed $1.1 trillion in GDP. “That's the manufacturing economy a permanent, pro-growth tax code helps sustain — and manufacturers are delivering on the promise,” NAM says.

Advertisement

Recommended: The House Finally Sees the Light on Daylight Saving Time

The Working Families Tax Cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill have seen concrete benefits in all 50 states. Investments in research and development, full deductions for facility expansion, and incentives to build in the U.S. have all spurred growth that’s hard to ignore or explain away.

From 11,000 jobs protected in Alaska to 708,000 jobs supported in California, every state is reaping the benefits of this unprecedented investment in the American workforce. NAM’s report gives case studies for all 50 states.

The One Big Beautiful Bill’s provisions aren’t just for large corporations. Even small businesses like Winton Machine Company in Suwanee, Ga., are seeing the benefits. The 38-employee company is able to reinvest in its operations and innovate in its industry.

“As manufacturers, our ability to reinvest drives job creation, advances new technologies and supports our communities,” says CEO Lisa Winton. “I am committed to continue to help drive innovation and invest in the future manufacturing workforce here in the USA.”

Louisiana’s Martin Sustainable Resources used the tax cuts, credits, and incentives to expand its facilities, upgrade its equipment, and make long-term investments. It’s planning for the future thanks to these pro-growth policies.

Advertisement

“The Working Families Tax Cuts are helping to fuel modernization at our company,” says CEO E. Scott Poole. “Full expensing for facilities and equipment strengthens our ability to keep making long-term investments, and estate tax relief helps protect the continuity of a family-owned company rooted in Louisiana for generations.”

“These results demonstrate the undeniable power of President Trump’s America First economic agenda,” reads the White House press release. “By putting American families and businesses first, the Working Families Tax Cuts are rebuilding American industrial strength, creating opportunity in every community, and delivering real results for real Americans.”

This is what America needs to be strong, successful, and resilient. It’s what can help sustain our economy in good and bad times. And I definitely voted for this.

Trump’s tax cuts are helping American manufacturers build new facilities, upgrade equipment, create jobs, and plan for the future. That’s what an America First economy looks like when policy moves beyond slogans and starts producing results.

At PJ Media, we’re committed to covering the policies, people, and ideas that strengthen American workers and businesses—and exposing the politicians and media outlets that would rather see those gains reversed.

Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. Your support helps us keep fighting for the truth, American prosperity, and the people who still make things in this country.