The House Finally Sees the Light on Daylight Saving Time

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill that would keep the U.S. on daylight saving time. H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act, passed by an impressive margin for legislation these days.

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The Associated Press reports:

The House passed a bill Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent. Proponents, including the White House, argued the change would provide more daylight during the times that Americans are most active. The vote was 308-117. Daylight saving time is that period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the United States are set one hour ahead of standard time. States could opt out if their respective legislatures act to do so before the bill’s enactment. The Senate would also have to pass the bill before it could be signed into law, but it’s unclear if it will do so.

BREAKING: The House has passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide, ending the twice-a-year clock changes by a 308-117 vote. Backed by President Trump, the bill now heads to the Senate. If approved and signed into law, Americans would no longer have to… pic.twitter.com/6iy9O9ZWYf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 14, 2026

President Donald Trump has expressed his support for the bill, but there’s no current momentum in the Senate to move on it. Given this Senate, it’s easy to believe that there’s no momentum for anybody to do anything. However, the Senate passed a similar bill in 2022 that stalled in the House.

Related: Georgia Found the Craziest Possible Way to Stop Changing the Clocks

If you hate 4 p.m. sunsets, Congress may finally have good news.



A Trump-backed bill that would allow states to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round is moving closer to a full House vote after advancing out of the House Rules Committee.



President Trump celebrated the move,… pic.twitter.com/fQB6gWJuZC — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2026

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When the bill made it out of committee in May, Trump posted on Truth Social:

Big Vote today (48-1!) in the Energy and Commerce Committee on a Bill including The Sunshine Protection Act, which will be making Daylight Saving Time Permanent! This is so important in that Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent every year by people, Cities, and States, being forced to change their Clocks. Many of these Clocks are located in Towers, and the cost of renting, or using, Heavy Equipment to do this twice a year is prohibitive! The House will be attaching The Sunshine Protection Act to “The Highway Bill.” Great work by Troy Nehls, and all of the Members who voted, as well, for Railway Safety. I am going to work very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into Law. It’s time that people can stop worrying about the “Clock,” not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production. It will also be a very nice WIN for the Republican Party. Take it! We are going with the far more popular alternative, Saving Daylight, which gives you a longer, brighter Day — And who can be against that — This is an easy one! Thank you to everyone who supported this important Bill, and especially Chairman Brett Guthrie and Vern Buchanan. President DONALD J. TRUMP

A 2025 Associated Press-NORC poll showed that only one-eighth of Americans were okay with changing their clocks twice a year.

About half of the public opposes the current system in which most of the country changes their clocks twice a year–in the fall and the spring. Only 12% are in favor. Instead, 56% prefer to have daylight saving time year-round, with less light in the morning and more in the evening. Forty-two percent would rather have standard time year-round, with more light in the morning and less in the evening.

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“Daylight saving time remains a rare, non-partisan issue. Half of both Democrats and Republicans oppose the current system of changing the clocks twice per year,” AP-NORC reports. “As a result of this bipartisanship, in 2022 the Senate approved a bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, which would have made daylight saving time permanent, but the bill did not advance in the House to be made into law.”

Here’s hoping the Senate will get off its you-know-what and pass this bill. As a lover of daylight saving time — let’s hear it for later sunsets — who loathes changing clocks twice a year, this is one of those rare bipartisan ideas that I can get behind. Let’s go!

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