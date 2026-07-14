Kamala Harris’s Humiliating WNBA Speech Is Painful to Watch

Did you know that Former Vice President Kamala Harris is a fan of the WNBA? Okay, she probably couldn't name more than a couple of teams if you quizzed her, even if she studied all night, but the takeaway here is that she went to a game on Sunday and was given the opportunity to speak to the Los Angeles Sparks (that's one of the teams) after the game. And it was bad.

Advertisement

Following the Sparks' 102-87 win over the Chicago Sky, Kamala made her way to the team's locker room to share a few words with the players. In her brief remarks, she praised the growth the WNBA has seen in recent years (though she didn’t thank Caitlin Clark) and congratulated the team, not just for the win, but for what she called the players' broader impact.

"You are having an incredible impact. I travel our country; young girls, boys, people of every gender, background, race, watch the W and understand how inspiring it is," Kamala said in her speech.

Every gender? Good lord, how many different leagues will the NBA have to subsidize now?

"So keep doing what you're doing,” Kamala continued. “You guys are impacting people who you will never meet, people who may never know your name or mine, but they are aware of what you are doing. And it is giving them a sense of their value and their dignity and what they have a right to expect from this world. So, congratulations on this game, but congratulations, as much as anything else, for the path you guys are charting. It is extraordinary to watch."

Kamala Harris gave a locker room speech to a WNBA team that made zero sense and then led a together cheer with them. This league has still never had a team visit the White House with Trump in office. pic.twitter.com/cwjA9mRjzK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 12, 2026

Advertisement

It's a good thing she waited until after the final buzzer to say any of that. Imagine trying to run out for tip-off after hearing your "impact" summarized in a sentence that long. The Sparks might have lost by 30.

To put it mildly, Kamala has never been known for her oratory skills or deep insight. She has a reputation for being a vacuous moron, and this speech (if you even want to call it that) did nothing to change it. She is about as exciting and uplifting as a can opener, and she still found a way to underperform even that.

ICYMI: Photo Proves That McConnell Is Alive, but It Raises a Bigger Question

Emily Compagno tore into the speech Monday night on The Five, and she didn't hold back.

"I feel like there should be a global policy against having her anywhere near a locker room pregame," Compagno said on The Five. "Because I can think of nothing more deflating than listening to her and what she has to say. Sophie Cunningham did more for the WNBA in her two seconds of being a ring girl at the UFC fight, which was so explosive and awesome, than the vice president. I feel sorry for those women who are actually seeking any type of inspiration from her."

As Compagno went in, the Fox News chyron running at the bottom of the screen did some of the work for her. It read "Kamala Airballs Her WNBA Speech," which is the kind of headline you can't buy and definitely can't spin.

Advertisement

"But we're not surprised by this," Compagno said. "And the unfortunate part to me is that she is still being enlisted as somehow a mouthpiece of the Democrat Party. She continues to flop in all of her speeches. I think fundraising continues to work, which surprises me. But I love this chyron so much, because she just whiffs every single time. I don't understand why. The fact that her speeches — that lack substance, both in policy and actual ignition — continue to be spread throughout."

"I can think of nothing more deflating"@EmilyCompagno slams Harris' head-spinning speech to a WNBA team 🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/KRiD9a6yq7 — The Five (@TheFive) July 13, 2026

"Whiffs" is generous. Kamala has had years, an entire presidential campaign, and a vice presidency to figure out how to talk to a room and inspire someone beyond her own ego.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.