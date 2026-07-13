The Morning Briefing: Mamdani Bum-Rushes NYC Voters Into Their 'FO' Phase

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is resting after some bacon-related intensity whilst watching last night's Home Run Derby.
If we have any new readers here today, I should probably mention that I use the words "socialist" and "communist" interchangeably. That's because they are, you know, interchangeable.
One of the things that I found so disturbing about Zohran Mamdani when I first learned about him was his age. Perhaps moreso than any other decade, the thirties are filled with wildly varying degrees of maturity. Some people hit their thirties and seem to leap straight to 50. Others still act like drunk 20-year-olds who just happen to have better stuff.
Mamdani struck me as being firmly entrenched in the latter group.
A commie infused with and fueled by ignorant youthful zeal is the worst kind of commie. Zohran Mamdani is the worst kind of commie. He's not keeping it a secret, either. There are days that I swear he's determined to prove that conservatives were right about him as quickly as he can.
Last week, my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote about the ever-increasing disgruntlement with Mamdani that residents of New York City. In his headline, Stephen wrote that Mamdani is "just getting started."
It's true. We are a little more than halfway through Comrade Mamdani's first year in office and the buyer's remorse is hitting a fever pitch. It began with the exodus of the wealthy people who Mamdani and his commie hordes are always railing against. It turns out that if you repeatedly tell people that you're coming after their money, they will take their money somewhere you can't find it.
Thanks to Mamdani, a lot of people who aren't millionaires or billionaires will soon be forced to leave because they can't afford to live there. This is from my Townhall colleague Joseph Chalfant:
Under the leadership of race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, rent in Manhattan has risen to an all-time high of $5,295 a month, representing a nearly 10 percent increase year-over-year.
That's right, the most expensive U.S. city to live in just took an insane leap upward. There should be a lot more space for squatters opening up, which is always a classic sign that socialism is "working."
This is a good time to remind ourselves that New York City mayors can't be impeached. The child locks are on while Manhattan residents are in the back seat of the Commiemobile for this bumpy ride.
Even those who feel nothing but disdain for New York City shouldn't want to see it deliberately destroyed by a gleefully anti-American commie freak. Well, mostly destroyed. As I wrote back in April, the city will probably survive, but it might not want to. I happen to love New York, and have a lot of great personal and professional memories from over the years. Just on a personal level, I worry that everything there will be ruined for me the way that it has been in Los Angeles.
Seriously, everything that these people touch turns into a fetid cesspool of awful.
Voters in New York are no doubt already realizing that taking a walk on the Democratic Socialist Party wild side wasn't a good idea. Now they have to stand by and see how much damage Mamdani can do with almost a full term still left ahead of him.
Hey, maybe they'll get lucky and he'll resign to run for president in two years.
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The Mailbag of Magnificence
One quick one today from Randy in Wisconsin:
Good day Sir Kruiser, I look forward to The Morning Brief every day. But how in the world do you even pronounce Iquzwck? Sometimes I think you randomly grab six to eleven letters and throw them together to get those names. Appreciate all you do and hope the Morning Briefing lives on for a long, long time.
Honestly, I don't often think about how the names are pronounced and I don't know how to spell things out phonetically. The best I can do is say that Iquzwck would be a short "i" followed by "koozwick." I'm glad I haven't had to do that for all of them. And they are all random, by the way. It's fun being weird with the alphabet. Thanks for being a regular!
There's a lot of week left. The Mailbag always bounces back.
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