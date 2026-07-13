Most Suspects in 2026 Killings of Irish Women Were Foreign-Born

Official information on murders in Ireland so far this year indicates that, were it not for foreigners living in Ireland, the murder rate—at least of women—would be astronomically lower.

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Presuming the information below is true, approximately 85% of the murderers who killed women in Ireland this year were foreigners. Since then, Gript’s Niamh Uí Bhriain has clarified that, of the eight men who targeted Irish women in 2026, every single one was born outside Ireland, although “the suspect in the dreadful killing of Noreen Daly claimed to be ‘Manhattan born, Irish blood.’” The statistic on foreign-born murderers in Ireland therefore depends on whether one considers Finn Yowell an Irishman. Even if one decides Yowell should not be included in the statistic, that would still leave the overwhelming majority of murderers being foreign-born.

Foreign migrants committing 85% of Ireland’s female murders this year. Diversity didn’t enrich Ireland…it buried their women… pic.twitter.com/fH5KiBsdyf — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 12, 2026

It is very difficult to find reliable statistics on migrant crime in Europe because the majority of the national authorities and many of the local authorities specifically try to cover up that reality in order to justify continued mass migration. But whenever data from a criminal category or city actually slips through the cracks of the cover-up, it always tells a very disturbing story. The reality is that immigrants, most especially Muslim male immigrants, have long been driving crime in many European countries, particularly violent and sexual crime. That certainly seems to be true this year in Ireland when it comes to female murder victims.

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Gript reported on the latest murder:

Jamey Carney, aged in her forties, was brutally beaten at home on the Muckross Road in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Tuesday. It is understood that she was found by her teenage daughter. Ms Carney, 43, was originally from the Westchester area of New York but had moved to Ireland five years ago. The chief suspect is an asylum seeker who was known to Ms Carney. He is believed to have escaped the area shortly after her death.

That last line is important because if you look up Irish female murder victims online, a lot of the stories make a big deal out of how the women knew their killers ahead of time. But that buries the real lede. Yes, if these women were trying to make friends or have romances with violent Third World migrants, they were very foolish, but stupidity should not be a death sentence. Interestingly, authorities had reportedly denied asylum to the Jordanian man who murdered his lover, Carney.

NY mom Jamey Carney's migrant beau asked her for hefty dough a week before her murder in Ireland https://t.co/8VAls5d4fP pic.twitter.com/jJt8dhBAQd — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2026

Furthermore, many other victims of violent migrant crime in Europe are strangers to their killers, including murder victim Henry Nowak in the UK and attempted murder victim Stephen Ogilvie in Northern Ireland. You can see an example from the Republic of Ireland below.

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🚨BREAKING🚨



This is Belfast migrant stabbing victim, Stephen Ogilvie.



It’s now understood that tragically, Stephen has been completely blinded following the migrant attack.



Doctors have been working fervently since last Monday night, but alas, Stephen’s life has been… pic.twitter.com/mcBW6ePo3M — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) June 14, 2026

Family Man Beat To Death By Migrant Teenagers In Dublin.



On Sunday 17 May 2026, at around 4:15pm on Mill Road in Blanchardstown, 37-year-old Alex Coughlan was attacked by two 16-year-old boys without warning.



The defenceless Irishman was forced to his knees, pleading for mercy… pic.twitter.com/9mEtCan4bD — BritMatters 🇬🇧 (@britmatters) May 30, 2026

The solution to the crisis is obvious, but the woke politicians who ignore their citizens' demands and always favor Third World foreigners don't want a solution.

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