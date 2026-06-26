New Video Shows UK Police Reassuring Henry Nowak’s Killer Over Boy’s Dead Body

Polish-British teen Henry Nowak’s killer recently received a sentence of life in prison, but new details about the case continue to become available to the public through bodycam footage showing how UK police callously let Henry die as they empathized with the false story Henry’s killer told them.

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Millions of people around the world have now seen bodycam footage of police believing uninjured Vickrum Digwa when he said Henry had assaulted him and made racial insults. The footage also showed Henry repeatedly gasping that he had been stabbed and couldn’t breathe while police sneeringly contradicted and arrested him.

The latest clip comes after Henry had already gone limp, with policemen standing near his bleeding and handcuffed body to ooze their sympathetic interest to Digwa, a Sikh man, over the fake racial assault story. A question the policeman asked at the end of the new clip makes it clear he was by that time aware that the teen had a serious "wound," and yet nothing could be calmer and more indifferent than his routine questioning of Digwa.

Overwhelming evidence has since proved that Henry did not insult or assault Digwa, who chased the teen down and stabbed him to death for no apparent reason. Experts have since said Henry might have survived had he been given adequate medical care immediately. Yet you can hear Digwa in the video below blatantly and knowingly lying, repeatedly asserting Henry had hurled racial slurs and that this was harassment he (Digwa) had experienced multiple times. Police politely addressed Digwa as "sir" and took down all his lies with every appearance of credulity. When dealing with Henry, the police were insulting, physically rough, and determined to disregard anything he said.

BREAKING: Newly released bodycam footage shows Henry Nowak’s kiIIer lying to police that he’s the victim of a hate crime



“He pushed the turban off my head, grabbed my hair, dragged me around. He escalated the situation, called me a paki… we’ve had people racially attack us.”… pic.twitter.com/0DcVCF8SnU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

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“He pushed the turban off my head, grabbed my hair, dragged me around. He escalated the situation, called me a paki,” Digwa coolly reeled off his story. “We’ve had people racially attack us.” He falsely accused Henry of drunk misbehavior — "you could smell the alcohol on him" — and described a long series of "altercations" that he claimed were purely racially based, and which quite possibly all happened in his imagination.

Multiple members of the Digwa family now face weapons charges. Digwa cited his brother and father as reliable witnesses in the video, but they're now in court on criminal charges too.

The new clip also shows an ambulance arriving for Nowak, much too belatedly. The policeman who was taking down Digwa's information showed only just so much interest in Henry to ask if Digwa had seen the teen lying on the ground. Digwa said yes, which is the only true statement he'd made yet. The really disgusting part is that Digwa then tried to claim that he and his family had innocently noticed Henry bleeding and been concerned. Eventually, it occurred to the policeman, who, like Digwa, maintained a totally cool tone of voice throughout, to ask how Henry had ended up bleeding so profusely. "He did fall over there," Digwa answered vaguely, gesturing behind him.

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We all know the real reason why the police in Southampton immediately assumed that Digwa was telling the truth, even though he was obviously perfectly sound in body, while they arrested and mocked the teenager who was clearly suffering a severe and life-threatening injury. The police in the UK have become so thoroughly woke that they do not act based on evidence, but purely based on the skin color of the individuals involved in a certain situation. The police immediately assumed that the white boy was the problem and the Sikh man was the victim.

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Southampton, England — Bodycam footage of the arrest of Henry Nowak, who had been stabbed moments earlier by Vickrum Digwa. https://t.co/xmT0ZOvbOO — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 1, 2026

It is the same principle behind the fact that the overwhelming majority of victim-based crimes in the UK do not result in charges, with hundreds of thousands of them committed by Muslim migrants, while tens of thousands of British citizens have ended up in handcuffs over social media posts. The British authorities hate their own people and love shielding criminal foreigners. There is a two-tiered policing system in the British Isles.

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