Maine Wacko Tried to Run Over ICE Agents, Got Shot

A Biddeford, Maine, resident is reportedly dead after he weaponized his car against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent(s), causing at least one to shoot in self-defense.

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Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau (D-132nd District) released a statement on Monday, confirming the bare facts of the incident, but he and the press are jumping to the conclusion that the dead activist is the victim. The reality is that when a person attempts to run over an officer with his car, he is using the car as a deadly weapon, meriting a potentially deadly response. Furthermore, if that is what happened, the activist died a felon because it is explicitly against federal law to attempt to injure or interfere with ICE agents.

BREAKING: A driver reportedly just tried to run over ICE agents in Biddeford, Maine. He was reportedly shot dead. pic.twitter.com/p0hnUZWiEy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

Fecteau said, per The Maine Wire, “Fellow Biddeford residents and Mainers, This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well. These are the details that I have at this time. I will provide further updates, as they are relayed to me.”

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The Post Millennial reported that an eyewitness described seeing a person "trying to hit the ICE officer" with a car, causing the officer to shoot. Since a car being used to run over someone is very certainly a deadly weapon, the facts in the case would seem to be fairly straightforward. There is no information as of yet on any details about the identity of the dead ICE-hater.

Neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appears to have issued a statement as of yet on the shooting, which reportedly occurred on the morning of July 13.

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As of the start of this year, attacks on ICE had gone up by 1,347%, while death threats against ICE had increased by an almost unimaginable 8,000%. Given the endless violence against ICE, it is actually remarkable that more federal officers and activists have not died.

And here’s something the mainstream media and main Democrats will not tell you: 18 U.S. Code 111 penalizes anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties.” In other words, the Biddeford wacko was not only doing something obviously dangerous when he or she tried to run over the ICE agents, but this action was also very clearly in violation of federal law.

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The fact that we are even at a point in America where federal immigration officers have to be constantly afraid of violent attacks just because they are arresting foreign criminals with absolutely no right to be here is disturbing. It is even more disturbing that we have to explain how illegal and perilous it is to attack immigration officers every time some assault on ICE or Border Patrol backfires, and the attacker ends up injured or dead.

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