The Left’s Martyr Machine Has Found ICE Again

David Manney | 8:57 PM on July 07, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo is dead, an ICE officer has fired his weapon, and the political machinery around immigration is already starting to grind.

ICE says Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national unlawfully in the United States, was targeted during an enforcement stop in Houston on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Federal officials say he rammed an ICE vehicle, ignored multiple commands, and tried to run over an officer before the officer fired in self-defense. The FBI is investigating the alleged assault on the officer, while ICE is reviewing the shooting.

Start with the hard fact the anti-ICE crowd keeps trying to blur: federal immigration officers are allowed to enforce federal immigration law. They're also allowed to come home alive.

If the account from ICE holds, Salgado Araujo wasn't shot for looking for work, speaking Spanish, or because President Donald Trump hurt someone's feelings. He was shot after a vehicle became a threat to an officer's life.

Questions still deserve answers. Every use of deadly force should be reviewed. Cameras, witnesses, reports, radio traffic, and timelines should be preserved. A dead man's family can demand clarity without turning an armed confrontation into a political shrine.

Advertisement

Accountability and law enforcement can share the same sentence without one canceling the other.

But watch how fast the story changes when ICE is involved. LULAC CEO Juan Proaño called for the Houston Police Department to lead an independent investigation and said federal law enforcement couldn't be trusted to investigate itself. 

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) called for a complete and transparent accounting. Houston City Council Members Alejandra Salinas and Joe Panzarella also pushed for scrutiny, with Panzarella saying ICE is a danger to local communities.

Scrutiny is fine; the problem comes when scrutiny becomes stagecraft. The safe movement that can explain away border chaos, sanctuary policies, fentanyl routes, overloaded courts, and repeat illegal entries suddenly demands perfect procedures from an officer staring at a moving vehicle.

The officer gets seconds; the activists get hours, cameras, hashtags, and lawyers.

The pattern isn't new. Sociopath Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate candidate in Maine, rode a wave of progressive excitement before the recent rape allegations muddied the water for all aspirations. Thank God.

The lesson should've been simple: don't grab the nearest useful symbol and pretend the character is a side issue. Instead, the left keeps reaching for another figure to carry the next fight against Trump, Republicans, or ICE.

Salgado Araujo shouldn't be smeared beyond the evidence. His death shouldn't be celebrated. Still, America can't let activists rewrite every immigration enforcement incident into a morality play where ICE is guilty before any facts are gathered.

Advertisement

The badge doesn't make an officer flawless. The immigration status of a suspect doesn't make him harmless. A vehicle used against law enforcement doesn't become a civil rights complaint just because the driver crossed the border illegally.

The left wants ICE weakened because ICE stands between immigration law and open defiance. If every arrest becomes abuse, every detention becomes kidnapping, and every officer-involved shooting becomes proof of fascism, then enforcement itself becomes impossible.

Not by repeal, not by debate, but by exhaustion.

America needs the facts from Houston; it also needs the backbone to say federal law isn't cruelty, enforcement isn't extremism, and an ICE officer doesn't have to die to prove he meant no harm.

The left wants you angry, exhausted, and willing to believe every panic they sell. PJ Media VIP helps you step back, read the facts, and stay in the fight with clear eyes. Join VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off:

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

My Platner Prediction Just Came True. Here’s What’s Next — Including the Death of the Dems' Brand. Scott Pinsker
Platner Saga Confirms the Dems Have No Intent to Learn How to Land This Plane Tim O'Brien
Dana Perino Just Exposed the Real Reason Democrats Turned on Graham Platner Matt Margolis
New Yorkers Are Already Mad at Mamdani, and He's Just Getting Started Stephen Green
The Left Has a New Narrative About Graham Platner, and Scott Jennings Just Nuked It Matt Margolis
Did the AI Bubble Just Spring a Leak When Nobody Was Looking? Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Venezuelan Earthquakes Exposed Something — and It Wasn't Just Shoddy Infrastructure
Can Republicans Do Something About the Foreign Horde Flooding America's Highways?
Who Knew? Sinaloa and CJNG Cartels Are Quite Active in This U.S. City
Advertisement