ICE Officer Saves Drowning Florida 6-Year-Old

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has taken to fighting propaganda against its agents by sharing stories of heroic immigration officers, like one in Florida who saved a young child from drowning.

Advertisement

ICE officer Gregory Simmonds was in Pasco County, Fla., on May 16 when he spotted a six-year-old floating in a pool, unconscious. He promptly jumped into the pool and effected a successful rescue. Simmonds not only got the child out of the water but also administered CPR, which saved the kid's life. Authorities expect the child will recover fully from the incident.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Lauren Bis praised Simmonds in a June 16 press release. “This officer swiftly sprung to action and delivered life-saving medical care to this 6-year-old who drowned,” she said. “Our agents truly are the best of the best. They put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst. Instead of demonizing ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians should be thanking them for removing criminals from their communities.”

Corporal J. Leathers of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office also complimented the actions of the federal officer. “Due to his quick thinking, decisive actions and willingness to place himself into action during a critical incident, the child survived and is expected to make a full recovery. His actions directly contributed to saving the life of the child and reflect exceptional courage and selflessness,” Leathers said.

Advertisement

For our VIPs: Adam Smith and Milton Friedman Vs. Marxists Who Limit Competition and Kill Economies

Democrats want Americans to believe that ICE officers are practically equivalent to baby-eating cannibals who torture innocent civilians for fun. In reality, these officers save lives regularly as part of their job, and even sometimes when they are off duty.

The DHS press release from Tuesday also highlighted other recent stories of their officers whose intervention prevented deadly tragedies from taking the lives of little children.

In March, an ICE officer who was supporting TSA operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport helped save the life of a one-year-old child who was experiencing a medical emergency. The officer began performing the Heimlich maneuver, and after a few seconds the child started breathing again. EMS personnel arrived on scene with medical equipment to further monitor and re-assess the child. The child was re-assessed and determined to be healthy enough to fly.

Don’t forget how Democrats screeched and raved about ICE officers in airports. They tried to pretend it encouraged random cruelty.

Advertisement

In February, off-duty ICE law enforcement agents saved the life of a four-year-old child who was unresponsive from drowning in a hotel swimming pool. The agents performed CPR for several minutes. Local police and Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter and transported the child to a local medical center for further medical care. Thanks to this lifesaving care and quick action, the child regained consciousness.

Please share stories like these with your friends and family and on social media, because Americans need to understand that federal immigration officers are not terrifying villains but helpful heroes.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a surge of anti-ICE violence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.