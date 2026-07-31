Seattle Is in Free Fall

Well, another Seattle chief of police just got fired. The city has had four in the past two-and-a-half years.

There's been only one mayor in the past 26 years who has been elected to two consecutive terms.

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In one of those years, 2017, Seattle had four mayors. "In just three months, Ed Murray, Bruce Harrell, Tim Burgess and Jenny Durkan all held the title of Seattle mayor," Fox 13 reported.

Is this normal? Of course not.

Seattle's been on a slide since the Antifa and BLM agitators welcomed the deconstruction of American norms—since the University of Washington and Evergreen State University started churning out social justice warriors instead of caring and knowledgeable citizens.

Seattle continues to suffer from a leadership crisis. This will come as no surprise to anyone who reads PJ Media's weekly West Coast, Messed Coast™ update. Every week, the city's leadership seems to take a dumb pill just to see what chaos will happen.

The past four mayors of Seattle have been:

1) An accused kid diddler,

2) An incompetent former federal prosecutor who predicted the George Floyd Riots and Antifa take over would usher in a "Summer of Love,"

3) A fellow traveler on the Peter Principle Highway who took a left turn onto Wacky Woke Way,

4) An overeducated, inexperienced commie.

Is it normal to churn through police chiefs and mayors like this?



The Emerald City's velvet green old-growth firs were once emblematic of a flourishing life and business. It was a fertile testing ground next to the waters of the Puget Sound.

Want to be a test pilot? Boeing.

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Want to grow with a company? Starbucks.

Want to change the world? Amazon.

Boeing moved its headquarters.

Starbucks' founder moved to Florida.

Amazon isn't expanding in Seattle—it's gone to Tennessee. Its founder left town. Heck, Jeff Bezos left the state.

Katie Wilson has waved away businesses. "Bye!" she said.





Thing is, the new mayor, the nepo baby who calls herself a Democratic Socialist—aka commie—has taken on the air of the Wicked Witch of the West and, during her campaign, even surrounded herself with Antifa flying monkeys. Her aides and staffers appear to come from the ranks of women's studies majors who expect software developer pay for their useless degrees and protest experience.

Seattle's identity crisis in this changing political culture comes from a breakdown of norms. It's a place where virtue signaling to reflect the latest fad takes precedence over character and what works. Tradition is now an apparition, a vestige of a memory.

Jobs are becoming an apparition too. Software companies are sloughing jobs. Some of it is because of AI and a contraction in the market, or they're not expanding jobs in Seattle. Mostly though, Seattle is a very bad place to root a company. She is a greedy mistress.



Seattle's leaders think cops don't matter. After last weekend's Bite of Seattle mass shooting by apparent gang members, Wilson talked up the police "care teams" to help. The police "care teams" don't find outstanding perps who have 3-D printed guns.

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No matter.

Leaders think they don't need to provide for the care and feeding of businesses and the people who work there. Imagine if Wilson and her fellow travelers treated people who are struggling to keep their businesses open in Seattle with the respect they accord crackheads who stay on the street because they don't have any rules there.

The leaders have shown they can have a successful World Cup event. They moved out the "homeless," and kept the peace by using every officer in their depleted ranks, adding help from the FBI and cops from all over the region to keep the peace.

It got rave reviews. But these leaders can't sustain that because they don't know how. Everything's back to chaos.

Indeed, the chaos on the streets is not just a symptom of Seattle's future; this chaos is Wilson and company's mission statement.

Seattle's in free fall. Will anyone stop it?

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