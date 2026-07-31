Here’s What Democrats Don’t Want You to Know About the Fauci Investigation

Dr. Anthony Fauci spent Wednesday's hearing hiding behind the Fifth Amendment 111 times, and that still wasn't the most damning thing to come out of the room. The real bombshell landed when Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) revealed that not a single Democrat on his committee ever bothered to look at the evidence Republicans spent years compiling against him.

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Paul has been one of Fauci's most persistent critics for years, and set the stage for this week’s hearing by publishing the content of Fauci’s personal diary during COVID, which had been on a government server. Instead of answering, Fauci leaned on his lawyers' advice and invoked the Fifth Amendment again and again, avoiding almost every question put to him, even mundane ones like what day of the week it was. Fauci has now opened himself to contempt charges, because, having been pardoned by Joe Biden, he has no Fifth Amendment to invoke.

But the big reveal out of the charade may not have been about Fauci at all, but about the Democrats. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), the committee's ranking Democrat, didn’t even try to defend Fauci's record; he attacked the investigation itself, accusing Paul of running a one-sided probe and withholding committee records from Democrat members.

"This hearing appears to be a culmination of months of bias and selected efforts by the majority, under the guise of a committee investigation, to basically legitimize a predetermined conclusion that was reached years ago," Peters said. “The chairman has repeatedly excluded committee’s minority and withheld documents and evidence from members that are entitled to receive them, disregarding long-standing Senate rules and precedent that have preserved the credibility of our oversight in this committee for decades.”

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Peters was, of course, lying, and Paul called him out on it.

"The accusation that the committee has denied access to the minority's records is categorically false," he told Peters at Wednesday's hearing.

"This is the most transparent investigation in the history of Congress," Paul said. "We actually created a website, and we put all of the information on the website. It continues to operate. The reason it hasn't been accessed is no Democrat ever signed up for it. Not one Democrat. We told them the access. They never asked for the access code. They haven't been on the website because they have not cared about the investigation."

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Democrats spent years telling Americans to trust Fauci without question and mocked anyone who dared push back. Now that the record is being examined, the same Democrats who demanded blind faith in Fauci aren’t even interested in the evidence that undermines the image of Fauci they’ve created in their minds. Peters wants Americans to believe the investigation is rigged, yet his own party never spent a single minute checking whether that claim was true.

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Democrats had the exact same access Republicans did, and they turned it down on purpose. Peters didn't walk into that hearing looking for answers. He walked in to manufacture a grievance to undermine the hearing and the investigation. Why? Because they want to protect Fauci, not uncover the truth. Paul built the transparent investigation Democrats claim doesn't exist, made it available to them, and waited. They never looked, because looking was never the point.

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