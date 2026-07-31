West Coast, Messed Coast™—Seattle: Commie Mayors and Outta Town Police Chiefs Are Deadly

Honestly, dear readers, how long will it take for woke, untested, cop-hating mayors along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ to catch a clue? It's a rhetorical question, but I do solemnly swear I just heard a chorus of "never."

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Plus, Seattle's police chief is fired. Again.

More ICE riots in California.

The story of Portland's naked man kidnapper takes a predictable turn.

They're vandalizing Teslas again.

And Grrrl Pwrrr is a fraud.

Lots to talk about. Let's get on it.





Woke, broke, and smoked

Seattle's commie mayor is an existential threat to the public safety of the people who live there.

Mayor Katie Wilson bungled the response by the city to keep citizens fully briefed on what happened at the Bite of Seattle mass shooting, in which seven people were shot and two victims died. A third person, suspected of possibly being one of three shooters, also died. A toddler was wounded.

This is Seattle.

While cops were nearby where the shooting occurred, which is telling, City Councilman Bob Kettle basically said that Wilson's response and her failure to put public safety as her number one priority put people at risk.

This is the sole missive Seattle Police issued to the public shortly after the shooting at about 6 p.m. Sunday:

Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) July 27, 2026

That was the only message until a press event was held at 10:45 p.m.

Another apparent victim of the fallout is Police Chief Shon Barnes, who was out of town — as usual, it turns out — at a police confab. He's been in the job for exactly a year, lives part-time in Chicago, and in the last six months, has been out of town for about seven weeks. In addition, since March, he's also traveled to police confabs in Washington, D.C., Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Baltimore, and Dallas.

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When does he have time to do his job, anyway?

Barnes' travel schedule is the subject of parody and concern.

The Bite is a foodie festival held to show off Seattle's wide array of foods — for the restaurants and food trucks still in business after the flight of the sane from the city.

The shoot-out, which killed two innocent bystanders and wounded several others, including a toddler, is alleged to be a gang beef, but I wonder why they chose a food fest, attended by the peace-loving Seattleites, in downtown — far away from gangster territory — to open fire.

NEW: Sources say the Seattle Center mass shooting on Sunday was actually a targeted gang hit on an alleged member of the

Grimez Gangster Gorillaz. They’re based in South Seattle.

The young man killed went by “Juni. His crew is pictured is these photos. #seattle https://t.co/nn6uRGUyvG pic.twitter.com/PD9DXpgMiv — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) July 27, 2026

Councilman Kettle said working with Barnes was going well and that changing top cops again will not help a city that continues to be in a "precarious situation. [This city has] cycled through four police chiefs in just two and a half years." You read that right. Worse, he said that the mayor refuses to put public safety at the top of her agenda, complaining that her response to homelessness was making people less safe.

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After shunning one-on-one interviews with the press, Mayor Katie Wilson finally sat down with a reporter to offer a platitudinous response to the city's response after the mass shooting, and to discuss the chief's "path forward" after he "resigned."





Squaring up on the truth

On Monday, after the police chief came back from his latest police confab, this one in Dallas, an inquisitive reporter asked him why he was gone so much.

The chief appeared to square up on the guy.

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Remember the naked man kidnapper?

Down Interstate 5 in Portland, we now get an update on our naked man kidnapper whom I told you about in Saturday in the Park in Portland: Naked Man, Snatched Child, Angry Tourists — No Cops.

Note the part about "no cops" and remember that part because this story has gotten even worse.

The Oregon Catalyst reports that the naked man who tried to grab a seven-year-old girl from the grasp of her mother at a public park in downtown Portland had just been released early from jail.

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Daniel Christopher Vasey, who's 31, had been accused of a trespass case in that instance.

The man, who appeared to be suffering from a mental breakdown and alleged he didn't know what he was doing, lost his clothes in those hours and had been wandering naked in the downtown area, close to the lock-up from which he'd just been freed.

I'm curious. If you have no cops to respond to anything in the downtown area, why would you let out a mentally deranged sicko?

Portland's mayor, like the mayor of Seattle, does not have public safety as his number one objective, either.

They're just doing a bang-up job in Portland, as this travel influencer found out when he began a U.S. tour there last fall. He says it was the biggest mistake of his life.

UK travel influencers decided to make a series traveling around the United States



The first stop on their trip was to Portland Oregon



Immediately upon arriving they realized their mistake and almost called the whole trip off because of safety



This is priceless



“We couldn’t… pic.twitter.com/ibxOG5mTAY — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 22, 2025





ICE thought crimes

The ACLU, the leftist organization that used to stand up for what we thought were all Americans' civil rights, has been going through the body cam footage of the L.A. ICE arrests from last year. They have concluded so far that one officer suffered bad thoughts and used alleged racially-tinged potty talk when referring to a person they were planning to arrest for being in the country illegally.

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They also allege that another officer used violent language to describe the sound it made when he had to subdue a suspect with his flashlight.

During a violent takedown, the ACLU also alleges in its federal lawsuit that one of the agents used a "term that is rooted in derogatory language."

The ACLU sees a payday here, and the lawyers, who allegedly work for free, have filed a lawsuit alleging racially discriminatory traffic stops last year during immigration operations in L.A. We feel certain that ACLU attorneys fees will be part of any settlement. I'll let you know.

The Department of Homeland Security says ICE agents don't make stops based on race.

Voter Fraud Memory Lane: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Remember the Time Guys on Skid Row Got Paid to Impersonate Voters?





Fire season

It's fire season along the West Coast, Messed Coast™. This video is from Harney County, Ore., where 11,000 acres of brush are singed in the July sunshine.

Dozens of new fires have started in Oregon, this one just minutes ago ripping through the fuels in front of it. It’s west of the 205 near Jackass Mountain in Harney county. It’s gone.



Next door, two other new starts are a combined 11,000 acres in under 25 hours. Just as some… pic.twitter.com/UP91iP41hJ — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) July 25, 2026





They kill Teslas, don't they?

In Irvine, Calif., some genius guy is vandalizing Teslas. Again.

Smile pretty, asshat.

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The high res photos and the internet did the trick, and his take out bag led to the arrest.

The suspect was identified as Max Sebastian Solomon, a 25-year-old Irvine resident. According to police, Solomon was carrying a takeout order during one of the incidents, and investigators used information from the order to identify and locate him.

The Delta Bravo vandalized more than a dozen Teslas.

Maybe this mental case will be out naked and on the streets trying to kidnap seven-year-olds in record time.

Forget it, Jake, it's California.

Head Shaking: The Leftist Terror Attack in Congress That Went Completely Under the Radar





Does she know what the "W" stands for?

The part-owner of the Seattle WNBA franchise — Quick! What's the team name? — has been suspended for five games.

Celeste Keaton "just cussed out 16-year-old" customers for a sign reading "Thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls." That's it.

Keaton yelled and told the girls they were "f*****g insane" for being there and thanking a player for standing up for girls.

Last night, @seattlestorm co-owner Celeste Keaton cursed out two teen girls for wearing @xx_xyathletics shirts, calling them "f*cking insane." One of them was left in tears. I tried to get security involved and was told I should email the front office. pic.twitter.com/Qi8TcfRtYB — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 29, 2026

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They haven't ruined everything—yet

Get your butterfly on, California.

In the Sierra near Lassen Volcanic National Park.

An unusual wave of butterflies has emerged in the Sierra Nevada near Lassen Volcanic National Park.



Regional biologists this week reported swarms of the orange-and-brown insects, known as California tortoiseshells (Nymphalis californica), around the park, with smaller numbers… pic.twitter.com/J8kRkWv8ly — SFGATE (@SFGate) July 30, 2026

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