West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Remember the Time Guys on Skid Row Got Paid to Impersonate Voters?

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where every week there's another tidbit, outrage, or completely gobsmacking move made by the leftists running the states lining the Pacific Coast. This is the paradise that we used to call the West Coast, Best Coast.

Advertisement

And how the mighty have fallen.

Before we get into the lawfare lawsuits against the Trump administration that Oregon, Washington, and California are wasting taxpayer dollars on, let's take a walk down memory lane about election integrity. Of course, this was the concern discussed during President Trump's speech on Thursday night.

He said the voting records of 18 states were being plundered by the Chinese, and California was one of them.

The president declassified intelligence documents showing statements from analysts admitting to "massaging" and eliminating information from the Presidential Daily Brief about data breaches.





They didn't want President Trump to know that the election he was beefing about was actually influenced by China.

Skid Row's paid voters

As we try to make sense out of the declassified documents that, unlike the Epstein Files, must be downloaded in order to search them, I'd like to remind you of the election fraud that we've seen with our own eyes on the streets of Los Angeles and San Francisco on the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

In case you missed it, this video from last March was taken by independent reporter JJ Smith, who came across an initiative petition scheme in which people were paid to sign petitions IN OTHER PEOPLE'S NAMES.

🎥Mar09 2026 1:54pm Location

6th & Mission

These people are paying people $5 dollars to sign a ballot, but as you watch the video their telling them what name to sign (which is someone else name) and what address to write. Seems kind of suspicious to me. Why not sign your own… pic.twitter.com/GIHdLHaHCl — jj smith (@war24182236) March 9, 2026

Advertisement

I talked to JJ on a recent edition of the Adult in the Room Podcast, and he says he also uncovered a Medicaid scheme, also conducted out in the open.

Keep Up: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — A Political Money Grab so Audacious It Comes With Its Own Standing Ovation

Wild.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And then, of course, there's "Brenda," whom veteran citizen reporter James O'Keefe caught paying people to sign petitions on Skid Row in Los Angeles. O'Keefe recorded 28 times that Brenda paid Skid Row residents to register to vote and then sign petitions, for which she got paid.

CALIFORNIA ELECTIONS FRAUD CASH FOR BALLOTS PART I: Homeless Bribed with Cash & Drugs In Exchange For Registering To Vote & Signing Election Petitions Caught On Tape Undercover On Skid Row In California.



“You can just put Pinocchio Lane.”



California NGOs Encourage Fake… pic.twitter.com/2pkylhgPY9 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 17, 2026

Brenda got caught by the feds and pleaded guilty. The scheme JJ uncovered was picked up by the local media but he told me he hadn't been contacted by state investigators.

Of Paramount importance

At a time when Skid Row is teeming with drug addicts, the Chinese are plundering the voter rolls, and billionaires are bailing out, Oregon, Washington, and California, together with eight other states, have to stop a Trump ally from buying Paramount studios.

Advertisement

Sure, Gavin Newsom and his crooked wingman, AG Rob Bonta, watched as Hollywood hollowed out due to ridiculously onerous regulations, and as millionaires, billionaires, and priced-out thousandaires fled their state, but now they're going to use the Paramount sale as the hill to die on.

The issue boils down to Trump Derangement Syndrome over Oracle founder Larry Ellison and his son, David, "a wealthy family that has taken pains to show its allegiance to President Trump," according to NPR.

The Ellisons, who are controlling owners of Paramount, seek a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. As usual with mergers and acquisitions, this would give Paramount control over "the companies' competing movie studios, streamers (Paramount+ and HBO Max), sports programming (CBS Sports and Turner Sports) and news divisions (CBS News and CNN) as well as a suite of cable channels, such as Comedy Central, VH1, MTV, TNT, TBS, HGTV and Discovery, among others."

For literal generations, the left has controlled the messaging of all so called mainstream media. Now those same leftists discover that potential exists for different messaging, and they're freaking out? Yes. Would that happen? We have no idea, and neither do they.

Bonta calls the merger "unlawful." Oregon AG Dan Rayfield sounded concerned that "Oregonians will pay the price – through higher bills." This is the same one-party rule that moved hell and earth to double transportation taxes. And Washington State's Nick Brown vowed to use other people's money to fight to stop the merger because it would “extinguish competition."

Advertisement

If you thought this was some sort of profile-in-courage, tilting-at-windmills exercise, rethink that assumption.

In another universe, their concerns might be something to consider. Ah, but now we see. The Center for American Progress, Public Citizen, American Economic Liberties Project, teachers’ unions, Talking Points Memo, and leftist blogs have all urged this fight — using other people's money to do it.

Have a nice funeral, West Coast, Messed Coast™. California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton can't come soon enough to begin righting this ship.

More Cops, Please—Saturday in the Park in Portland: Naked Man, Snatched Child, Angry Tourists — No Cops

Mayor Karen (Rhymes With)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass now says that people on the streets take drugs to cope with being homeless. She has it completely backwards. People are on the street because they're taking drugs and stay on the street to keep using drugs.

Here's a scene out of Skid Row Sister City, Portland.





I don't doubt they self-medicate to make their pain go away, but Bass (rhymes with) is not going to be able to foist her bad leadership onto the backs of the drug addicts she has allowed to populate the streets of L.A.

She's trying, though.

😂 Karen Bass on LA homelessness: “Sleep out on the street a couple weeks and tell me you’re not using something to stay sane… or use meth so you don’t go to sleep to protect yourself!”



Meth for clear-headed night watch duty? Brilliant leadership. Next she’ll prescribe energy… pic.twitter.com/jtDmSUCVVq — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) July 15, 2026

Advertisement

Her former mayoral bête noire, Spencer Pratt, said a "three year old" would know the difference.

Where's Nithya?

Pratt noticed that Nithya Raman, who jumped into the race to stop him from becoming one of the top-two candidates, has been quiet lately.

"She's not campaigning at all. Like a pickpocket disappearing into the crowd. Just a ghost. I told you her campaign was a scam. Colluding with Bass from the start."

Notice how Nithya Raman just completely disappeared after they blocked us out of the general election?



She's not campaigning at all. Like a pickpocket disappearing into the crowd. Just a ghost. I told you her campaign was a scam. Colluding with Bass from the start. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 15, 2026

True.

That was fast

Sen. Patty Murray blue-slipped President Trump's choice for the U.S. Attorney in the state of Washington. So, since the Senate Democrats control the process — a process that should be put in a wood chipper — Washington Democrats installed a woke Democrat to fill the job instead.

The Lynnwood Times reported that "Federal judges in Washington state appointed and swore in … Roger Rogoff, a former King County Superior Court judge, at 7:40 a.m. as its choice to lead the office. The White House fired him by 8:24 a.m."

Like the majority of the other U.S. attorneys in the nation, whom the untalented Senate majority leader can't get across the finish line because they're vacationing so much, President Trump's choices have to continually be reshuffled and renamed.

Advertisement

Trump’s preferred candidate, Neil Floyd, has served as the top federal prosecutor in the district since October 2025. He was initially appointed interim U.S. attorney and later named first assistant after his statutory term expired in February.

Surprise! Portland's Adopt-A-Bum Program Isn't Working Out As Well As the Mayor Hoped

There's a big difference

She's so right



See this Instagram post by @carollynnxavier https://t.co/4vreHwm1kg — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) July 17, 2026

They haven't ruined everything—yet

Joshua Tree, California

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.