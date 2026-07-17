Hysteria, Horror, and Vows of Hard Work: Reactions to Trump’s Election Fraud Bombshells

President Donald Trump released disturbing information Thursday night on just how badly America’s election system is compromised by foreign enemies and domestic traitors.

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Trump described mass Chinese theft of U.S. voter data; voting machines vulnerable to China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia; American media taking foreign bribes; Deep State actors hiding evidence of voter fraud; and networks to manufacture fake ballots. The Chinese Commies were even involved in a scheme to boost Joe Biden’s votes, and the Obama administration tried to burn evidence of fraud. Of course, Trump's explosive speech made waves.

The Republican National Committee is all geared up to help the president address the problem of voter fraud ahead of the midterm elections. “Americans deserve elections we can trust,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said. “The greatest nation on earth should never tolerate broken systems that leave our elections vulnerable to foreign interference and undermine voter confidence. That’s why the RNC is working in lockstep with President Trump to protect the ballot box through the largest election integrity operation in our party’s history. Now more than ever, Congress must pass the SAVE America Act.”

Trump-endorsed Minnesota gubernatorial candidate and election integrity warrior Mike Lindell enthused, “Everything we said is true! We have to get rid of the electronic voting machines ! Help save our country.” Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge emphasized the huge implications of the information. “CCP [Commie China] used all elements of government power, trade, diplomacy, social media, open source reporting to undermine his re-election. President Trump called it ‘the largest compromise of election data in history,’ resulting in China's acquisition of 200 million US voter files,” she posted. “CCP could use this data for multiple purposes: voter fraud, identity theft and to target Americans for recruitment.”

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Some conservatives rushed to the White House website to dig into the newly unclassified documents the Trump administration published.

CHINA CREATED FAKE DRIVER’S LICENSES TO GET FRAUDULENT MAIL-IN BALLOTS FOR JOE BIDEN pic.twitter.com/osa9EQ76vj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2026

Foreign election meddling was "deliberately massaged" out of reports, for some odd reason.https://t.co/kNlrjaU3gO pic.twitter.com/2ZPQnQjqXT — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) July 17, 2026

Related: Worse Than the Third World? Trump Exposes Mind-Blowing Election Compromising and Cheating

Naturally, mainstream media outlets rushed to cover their sorry backsides after covering for election fraud for years. “President Trump unspools a multi-pronged conspiracy theory about the 2020 election during a White House address, alleging again, despite vast evidence to the contrary, that American election systems are vulnerable and can be compromised,” raved NBC News, ignoring the large tranches of declassified documents Trump published. CBS News sneeringly gave Trump a “FACT CHECK RATING: False.” It cited Deep State agencies that Trump implicated in covering up evidence. Interestingly, Trump accused some media figures of taking Chinese bribes for negative coverage on him. Speaking of which, ABC News actually had the brazenness to cite our enemies: “China on Friday said it has never interfered in U.S. elections and has no interest in doing so.”

Similarly, Democrat politicians also tripped over themselves hurrying to deny the evidence. Democrat Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gibbered, “The single greatest threat to our democracy isn’t one conspiracy theory or big lie, the single greatest threat to our democracy is Donald J. Trump.” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is likewise furious: “Donald Trump is releasing unverified, meaningless documents to appease his own delusions about an election he lost resoundingly, all while continuing to withhold 3 million pages of the Epstein files.”

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Stacey Abrams, who never lost an election she didn’t claim was rigged and fraudulent, had the audacious hypocrisy to post, “Donald Trump just used a primetime address to relitigate an election he lost six years ago — and to demand new laws making it harder to vote. … That's not democracy. That's cowardice.” But when she does the same without evidence, she’s somehow a heroine?

Democrats are just terrified that their centuries-old fraud machine is finally in danger of full exposure.

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