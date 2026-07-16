Worse Than the Third World? Trump Exposes Mind-Blowing Election Compromising and Cheating

It turns out that the “conspiracy theorists” weren’t so crazy after all. President Donald Trump says that foreign governments and corrupt domestic bureaucrats have so compromised our election system across the country that it is worse than a Third World banana republic.

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“No country could be great without fair and honest elections,” Trump insisted during his Thursday night primetime address. “You have to trust your country because if there can be no trust, there can be no greatness, and that's very simple: no trust, no greatness.” Unfortunately, according to him, between our enemies around the world like the Chinese and Iranian regimes and their collaborators in the American media and “Deep State,” malicious actors have stolen voters’ data, hacked electronic voting machines, manufactured fake ballots, and bribed fraudsters. It’s an “unprecedented election security nightmare.” And both Joe Biden and Barack Obama apparently benefited.

The president revealed a staggeringly gargantuan number from newly declassified documents: “Over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People's Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China's illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files. That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences, and other sensitive data that would be needed to register to vote and engage in other nefarious activities,” Trump said.

The genocidal, America-hating Chinese Communist Party even had a special data exploitation unit dedicated to stealing U.S. voter data. “Compounding the travesty, the second set of documents we are releasing reveals that members of the Deep State, a very, very famous group of people," were complicit, with U.S. intelligence agencies covering up the evidence.

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One of the most significant revelations in Trump’s speech regarded the 2020 election. “Raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020, yet buried by rogue bureaucrats, stated that China's activities even included an attempt to manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden,” Trump said, confirming election interference from our number one enemy on behalf of Biden. “Documents show that during this period, dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports about China's election targeting were kept out of the presidential briefing. These were briefings I would get almost every day.” The fix was in. One email explicitly admitted to leaving out information given to Trump during his first term in office.

Related: Trump Says China Obtained Over 200 Million U.S. Voter Files, Declassifies Documents on Election Fraud

The scheme goes back for years. “Another official inside the FBI wrote that she was running ‘a shadow government’ to keep intelligence about China's election meddling from becoming known,” President Trump stated. “Recently, we found significant numbers of burn bags … and this is a group of bags that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned ... These bags were supposed to be at a different level, by different people, incinerated … but it never happened. Maybe we got lucky.”

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In light of all this evidence, Trump is mobilizing the office of the director of national intelligence, the Justice Department, the FBI, and the CIA to "investigate how and why such crucial information was hidden, to fire those involved in the cover-up, and to file criminal charges if appropriate against these people.”

He also discussed electronic voting and ballot counting machines. “Tonight, we're publishing a series of previously classified U.S. intelligence community assessments and other reports proving that our government has long known these machines are extremely exposed to attack. As one assessment states, we judge that the United States adversaries, including at a minimum Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise U.S. election infrastructure,” Trump said.

And yet, whenever the federal government obtained evidence of election fraud, it buried that evidence. Trump pointed to the highly questionable Los Angeles mayoral election this year and mentioned just one organization in Michigan that was bribing people to fill out and submit falsified ballots. “The FBI agents working on the case believed that crimes were committed, yet the Biden Department of Justice slow-walked the investigation and killed it,” Trump explained. “Tonight, I'm asking the FBI director to ensure that the matter is fully investigated and to work with the Department of Justice to prosecute those responsible for any crimes.”

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The president also mentioned a review from the Department of Homeland Security revealing almost 300,000 non-citizen names on voter rolls, which they believe is only the tip of the iceberg, since Democrat states have so far refused to share their data.

The most disgraceful part is just how many Americans were willing to work with foreign enemies to steal our elections. "In mid-2018, China was working to influence the results of the U.S. midterm elections, and later the results of the 2020 presidential election itself. Separately, in mid-2019, the Chinese government's strategy against the United States was focused on undermining domestic confidence in the U.S. president," Trump disclosed. "The strategy included efforts to use Chinese contacts with big U.S. companies to influence U.S. business leaders to turn against the president of the United States of America." Furthermore, "The Chinese government sought to identify U.S. journalists who had reported negatively on the U.S. president, and pay them large sums of money."

Our media and Deep State were selling America to our worst foes. "Put together, these disclosures reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it," Trump declared. "Hundreds of millions of U.S. voter files are in the hands of foreign governments. Our machines and ballot counting systems are exposed to hacking, manipulation, and corruption. China and other countries have been trying to meddle in our elections. Evidence of fraud has been buried. Hundreds of thousands of non-citizens and dead people are listed and active on the voter rolls, and yet we still have elections with no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, and tens of millions of ballots floating aimlessly through the mail." That is indeed a situation that belongs to a Third World hellhole, not to the USA.

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