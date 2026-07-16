Trump Drops Bombshell Election Fraud Intel. Here’s What It Says.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Thursday night, and during his speech, he revealed that China pulled off "the largest compromise of election data in history," stealing 220 million U.S. voter files. He didn't stop there. Trump told the country he was releasing evidence documenting just how compromised our elections have become.

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That evidence is now public. The White House posted a batch of previously classified documents on a dedicated webpage, and they paint a picture of an election system compromised by hostile foreign governments and shielded by internal cover-ups. The administration is using the disclosures to push for voter ID, proof of citizenship, and tighter controls on mail ballots.

For years, officials assured Americans that election infrastructure, electronic voting machines, ballot-counting systems, all of it, was secure. The documents released this week directly contradict that claim.

"We judge that U.S. adversaries, including at a minimum Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise U.S. election infrastructure,” a declassified U.S. Intelligence Community assessment states. It also warned that "centralized election-related data repositories, such as voter registration databases, pollbooks, and official election websites, are most vulnerable to exploitation, and adversaries could use access to these systems to disrupt election processes."

The most alarming revelations include that the CIA reportedly obtained intelligence on a specific plot by the Maduro regime in Venezuela to digitally rig its own 2020 election, using methods designed to shift vote totals in ways that would survive an audit undetected. And starting around the 2020 cycle, China allegedly carried out that historic data heist, illicitly acquiring 220 million voter files containing names, addresses, phone numbers, and party affiliations, complete with a dedicated data exploitation unit assigned to the job.

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Related: The Left Is Still Afraid of Us Talking About 2020

And the worst part is that the Deep State inside U.S. intelligence agencies allegedly suppressed and downplayed the scale of China's theft, keeping it from the president and from the public. Spy agencies reportedly learned back in 2020 that tens of millions of voters' data across 18 states had been bought, stolen, or hacked by China.

Yet they sat on it.

Think it can’t get worse? The FBI files document large-scale voter registration fraud in Michigan, uncovered after state police raided a Democratic get-out-the-vote organization in Muskegon back in 2020 and referred the case to the FBI's Detroit office. Canvassers allegedly admitted to agents that they signed registration forms in other people's names, invented registrations for people who don't exist, and collected gift cards based on how many applications they churned out. FBI agents believed crimes had been committed. The Biden Department of Justice slow-walked the case for years. FBI Director Kash Patel has now been directed to make sure it's fully investigated and prosecuted.

Then there's the noncitizen problem.

A Department of Homeland Security review of state voter rolls found roughly 278,000 noncitizens registered to vote in federal elections, and officials believe the real number is far higher since some Democrat-led states refused to hand over their voter files.

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Check out the site. Download the files. Review the evidence. Add it all up, you got hundreds of millions of voter files sitting in foreign hands, hackable voting machines, foreign meddling, fraud evidence that sat buried for years, and noncitizens and deceased voters still active on the rolls. All while U.S. elections continue without voter ID, without proof of citizenship, and without meaningful limits on mail ballots. Call me crazy, but that makes no sense.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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