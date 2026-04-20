The DOJ Has Found HOW MANY Dead People on Voter Rolls?

The Department of Justice has been quietly building what could become one of the most consequential voter integrity efforts in American history — and the woman running it says the results are already alarming.

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Harmeet Dhillon, the U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, sat down with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday morning and laid out exactly what her office has been finding as it works through voter rolls state by state.

Spoiler alert: it's not pretty.

Dhillon came on to discuss a range of issues — from the slow grind of accountability for the Russia collusion hoax to the CIA's role in manufacturing the fake Hunter Biden laptop narrative. But when the conversation eventually turned to elections, that's where things got genuinely jaw-dropping.

On the broader accountability front, Dhillon was careful but firm. "When we start these investigations, it takes time," she told Bartiromo.

"We have to interview a lot of witnesses. We don't wanna do what the other side did, which is just jump to conclusions, and so we're building strong cases." She acknowledged the frustration — years of documented abuse, and still no perp walks — but pushed back on the idea that nothing is happening behind the scenes. "I can assure you that the whole Department of Justice is very committed to this," she said, adding that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is continuing the work that Pam Bondi started.

She also took a moment to call out what she framed as judicial resistance to the Trump DOJ's legitimate work. Judges, she said — particularly recently appointed ones — have been "doing their own form of lawfare by simply denying the Trump administration's valid cases in court." That obstruction, she made clear, extends to her office's efforts on voting integrity.

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When Bartiromo asked whether the looming midterms create pressure to wrap things up, Dhillon shrugged it off.

“The president has a four-year mandate," she said. "The elections are not going to affect the dedication of the lawyers at the Department of Justice to see this through." She tied the stakes directly to her role: "If we don't have free and fair elections, including elections that are free from this kind of manipulation, weaponization, lying, cheating, and stealing that we have seen evidence of, I think it's very bad for our country, and I personally am here to make sure that we don't have that outcome."

Part of her job, she explained, has involved housecleaning — rooting out career DOJ staff who weren't exactly on the team. "People have been burrowed in there for decades doing political partisanship," she said, "and that's just not what we're supposed to be doing at the DOJ."

Then came the voter rolls.

Dhillon said she's requested voter roll data from every state and the District of Columbia. About a third have cooperated voluntarily or reached settlements. The rest? She's suing 29 states and D.C. for refusing to hand over records the attorney general is legally entitled to under the Civil Rights Act of 1960. "States are not in compliance," she said, "even those ones who want to."

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Regarding the records she's already been able to run, 60 million of them, the findings are stunning. Her office found at least 350,000 dead people currently listed on voter rolls across those jurisdictions as active voters. That’s an alarming number, especially when you consider the fact that the 2020 election was decided on fewer than 50,000 votes across the battleground states. This is why Democrats in Congress oppose the SAVE America Act, even though an overwhelming majority of Americans support it.

Related: Kash Patel Makes Bombshell Promise: Arrests Are Coming Over 2020 Election

On top of the 350,000 dead voters, they also found roughly 25,000 individuals with no citizenship records have been referred to Homeland Security for further review.

The left has spent years insisting that non-citizen voting is a myth. "It definitely happened," Dhillon said. She pointed to a recent indictment in Minnesota of someone who voted without being a citizen. She also flagged the state's unusual "vouching" law — which allows citizens to vouch for each other's citizenship status — as flatly inconsistent with the Help America Vote Act. "That's crazy," she said plainly.

As if the numbers weren't infuriating enough on their own, Dhillon noted that five states have had federal judges rule against the DOJ's request for voter rolls — blocking what she called "such a basic voting hygiene concept." Courts in the Ninth Circuit and Sixth Circuit, including Michigan, have ruled against the effort. Rhode Island joined them just last week. Her office is expediting appeals in all of those cases.

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"We're not gonna rest until we complete this project," Dhillon said.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: @HarmeetKDhillon on Sunday Morning Futures



“We found at least 350,000 dead people currently on voter rolls.”



Dhillon says DOJ is suing 29 states + D.C. over voter roll access — and signals more action ahead on election integrity.



More with @MariaBartiromo👇 pic.twitter.com/Zu6FAGnU2V — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) April 19, 2026

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