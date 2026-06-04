The Morning Briefing: Marco Rubio BRILLIANTLY Buzzsaws House TDS Dems During Hearing

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lerkhendydth held fast to his dream of one day producing a Dutch pantomime reboot of Season 2 of The Partridge Family.

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We have had many discussions here at the Briefing about how refreshing it is to watch President Trump and so many of the members of his administration deftly manhandle hostile, corrupt members of the mainstream media. Those skills also transfer well to their run-ins with combative Democratic members of Congress.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spent the past couple of days on Capitol Hill, being grilled by various members of the Senate and House regarding State Department budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year. OK, he got grilled a little bit. The secretary spent much of his time responding to a barrage of Trump Derangement Syndrome-induced meltdowns from Congressional Democrats who long ago abandon any sense of responsibility to behave like respectable adults.

Sarah is our in-house expert on all things Marco Rubio, and she covered both days of the madness. This is from the intro to her Day 2 recap:

In case you missed it, this is Rubio's second day of hearings on Capitol Hill, and what he's had to deal with so far today makes yesterday look tame. These Congress critters aren't serious people. On Tuesday, I joked that it's more like "Democrats, who were supposed to be asking questions, talked at Rubio and complained about everything Donald Trump does without giving the secretary a chance to respond." (Here's Tuesday's recap if you missed it: Marco Rubio Went to Capitol Hill Today, and the Smackdown Was Brutal.) Wednesday was more of that — this isn't even a hearing, Rubio said — but the "questioning" went beyond foreign policy, whether it was the lady criticizing the secretary's shoes or the guy playing video upon video of Donald Trump's so-called "cognitive decline."

The cognitive decline diaper-filling was from California mental patient Ted Lieu, who has a habit of making people think that he wants the Founding Fathers to roll over in their graves. He's a national embarrassment among national embarrassments.

Sarah has video clips of the most outlandish displays. They would be painful to watch — these are some of the highest elected officials in the land, after all — but Secretary Rubio's responses to the loons are entertainment gold.

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It's difficult to pick a favorite, but I particularly enjoyed Rubio's handling of Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California. She shrieked at Rubio about something, then stormed away like an emo high school girl. Here is how Rubio dealt with it, and it is just beautiful:

SECRETARY RUBIO: "Why is she leaving? I'm going to answer her questions. Oh, I got it. Well, thank you for coming." pic.twitter.com/ayG1qc3EYs — Department of State (@StateDept) June 3, 2026

I am not generally a fan of these Capitol Hill get-togethers, because they're just opportunities for bad grandstanding. Examination of Cabinet department budgets should be more serious affairs in my opinion, though. The officials who are elected to represent the people in this representative republic should be sober and curious when dealing with how billions of taxpayer dollars are going to be spent. That's not a ridiculous request. It's actually the bare minimum that we as citizens should be able to expect.

Instead, we have off-topic tirades and questions that not only prove that Congressional Democrats are unserious people, but also what we've been saying for years: their hatred of President Trump has truly —and irrevocably — broken them.

Republicans of old would have clammed up or responded in kind to what Rubio had to deal with. Rubio used a perfect mix of humor and facts to illustrate the absurdity of what he was being subjected to. It was obvious that each of the Democrats who lost it had hoped that they would land some sort of viral critical blow on the secretary. What they ended up doing was bringing shame on the House of Representatives, the Senate, and probably their families.

Sadly, they didn't bring any shame upon themselves, because crazy people don't feel any shame about being crazy.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Gary B. starts off the strong stream today:

As a third generation Pole living in Michigan with a winter home in Tucson, I feel like I'm reading a personal message from one of my cousins when I read your column every morning. I wasn't sure how a column about Victoria's Secret would fit politically, but you managed - I think. Anyhow, thanks for keeping us anchored to reality and pretty women.

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If there is one thing I have always been adamant about, Gary, it's that all of us third generation Poles who split our time between Tucson and Michigan have to stick together. I'll show you my pierogi if you show me yours. Na zdrowie!

Friend of the Briefing Brice writes:

Regarding Scott Pelley's firing you wrote... "Like all of the Dem propagandists in American media, Pelley felt that it was his duty to put whatever spin he felt was necessary on a story, all the while trumpeting that he was doing serious journalism." If not for the internet (which Paul Krugman was horribly wrong about by claiming it would be irrelevant by 2005) allowing the creation of the alternative media, Rush Limbaugh giving a voice to voiceless conservatives by mainstreaming talk radio, and then Elon Musk purchasing Twitter to kill their censorship of political thought we'd be just like England with political dissent called hate speech and Democrats would be well on their way to jailing us for saying mean things about them or any protected class.

I do think that our foundation of conservative talk radio helped conservative new media to gain a strong footing quicker here. It's interesting that you mention Krugman being wrong. My colleagues and I were having a Slack discussion about him on Tuesday. Here was my contribution: "I used to do a weekly column on Krugman's bat**** ramblings. I would have to learn new languages just to figure out novel ways to point out that he's a lunatic who gets almost everything wrong."

Deb W. provides some feminine perspective on Victoria's Secret:

Dearest Stephen...her secret was very few women look like her in the things she sells...but we WANT to. We pretend we do....we 'feel' sexy even when many aren't. I'm wearing a bra from there now. I have several though the store near me went OOB under the Biden-Autopen occupation. They fit best and were far more affordable than those from "lingerie" stores that carried my size which isn't one Wallyworld or other general clothing retailers ever carried. But as to garter belts...nope. I'm older than pantyhose so grew up with those bedamned things. Most pantyhose now are not as uncomfortable though regardless—the pulling them up is common to hose no matter how worn. So I don't wear them. But hooray for another glimpse of returning sanity!

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Full disclosure: I have never worn pantyhose. I support your choice. That makes me pro-woman, right? I do agree that Victoria's Secret bringing sexy back is a return to sanity.

This is from "Five O'Clock Somewhere" stalwart HS:

Kruiser, It's good to see your wrist is back in action. I have to opine that "...distributing George Foreman grills to Guatemalan petting zoo proprietors. " is one of the better SQNS entries I have seen! Here is hoping the mailbag gets a sufficient dose of FlowMax to strengthen the stream.

I am most relieved that you like that particular SQNS because my brain was blank and it took FOREVER to think of one. Truthfully, it felt like that one was too similar to one I'd written before, but they all blur together after five years. And, yes, as I mentioned at the top, the stream has returned to full strength.

Roger R. shared this:

I couldn't believe what I read about and saw in the still shots of that.. Personally I am surprised the "Good Dr." (just kidding about Good part) doesn't have a little harness on Joe with a leash for whoever was supposed to be sitting in the audience keeping Joe occupied while Jill "performed" for Whoopie in JILL'S event!

I haven't seen the video yet, but I read about it. Since nobody in Joe Biden's family loves him enough to keep him from this embarrassment, I hope they keep letting him off-leash and in front of cameras between now and election day.

We will finish with this from Harry K. in Georgia. This began with the subject line "All of it..."

...meaning The Morning Briefing, of course. Love it. Everyday, typically with the third cup of coffee. Here's what I like: The brevity of the column, "flying monkeys," the wit, the readability, the variety of content, the optimism, the nearly 100% alignment with my views of the left, the animal vids (especially cats), the many links (Florida Man Friday a fave), most of the art, most of the throw back comedy and music (much of which I totally missed and enjoy as something new). Almost forgot your outstanding subs. They do not miss a beat. I wish you good health and a long life and--selfishly--hope you never tire of doing what you do. Thank you

Thank you so much for all of that, I am truly honored. Two cups of coffee to warm up is probably a good idea, there's a lot to unpack here every morning. Yes, my colleagues who fill in for me do an amazing job. I would never leave the Briefing in the hands of a slacker when I'm away. I wish you good health as well and, I can assure you, I love this gig and can't see myself growing tired of it.

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Wow, that was a great comeback, everyone. Thanks to all who got the stream strong again!

Everything Isn't Awful

Hilarious compilations of dogs not eating vegetables 🥗 pic.twitter.com/s0vxLx6Nf4 — Puppies 🐶 (@Puppieslover) June 3, 2026

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Schlichter. Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him

Four Republicans Join Democrats As U.S. House Passes Iran War Powers Resolution

'Reconciliation 3.0' Is Almost Here – And It Might Include the SAVE America Act

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California’s New Congressional Map May Have Just Backfired on Gavin Newsom

Anti-Gunner Claims of Wanting Safety Should Always Ring Hollow

🔥🔥🔥New Research Shows Nearly a Third of All Americans Carry a Firearm

The Continuing Trend That Undermines Gun Owner Trust in ATF

The SPLC Turns Out to Have Been an Equal Opportunity KKKind of Place

When 'Public Health' Officials Jumped the Shark

Boom: Senate Dem Tries Playing Stupid Epstein Games with Bessent, And ...

Environmental Activist Group Files Suit on Saving Rare AZ Snail, Where It Is Should Raise Eyebrows

New Jersey Democrats Cross Point of No Return With Troubling House Primary Nominee

What the Heck? John Cornyn's New Post About TX Senate Race Is Raising Eyebrows

The Face That Launched a Thousand Scowls: Trump Publicly Diagnoses Kaitlan's Terminal Trump Derangement

Chef José Andrés Shown the Dinner Menu at ICE Detention Facility Where Hunger Strike Is Alleged

Polymarket: Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Has Surged to Second Place in LA Mayoral Election

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'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #136: Graham Platner — The Scumbag's Scumbag

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Democrats Are in a Historic Crisis Heading Into 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/03/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2026 THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Grio

Secondary Print: USA Today

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Breitbart



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement on Beautiful, Clean Coal

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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