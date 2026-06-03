Feds Arrest Rich U.S.-Iranian Citizen Who Sold Nuclear-Related Tech to Ayatollahs

The U.S. Justice Department announced the arrest of a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen who allegedly grew wealthy selling technology to the Iranian regime for its military and nuclear programs.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on June 3, “Today, Jamshid Ghomi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen who lives in a $35 million mansion in Orange County, California, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with selling computer technology to Iranian companies and Iran’s government — including technology to help with Iran’s military and nuclear program.” Not only has America directly supported the Iranian nuclear program under Democrat presidents, it apparently continues to do so inadvertently thanks to traitors like Ghomi.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, also commented:

The facts the case we are announcing today are shocking. Jamshid Ghomi is accused of violating U.S. sanctions laws by providing technological equipment to the government of Iran, including its military and nuclear program. He did this while living and enjoying the freedoms our… https://t.co/HsH4cPD7FF — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 3, 2026

If the USA were accepting more Iranian freedom protesters as refugees, that would be completely understandable. But it seems that for decades now our country has welcomed in the most despicable Iranians with direct ties to the terrorist regime there, sometimes even rewarding such jihad-lovers with citizenship.

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Earlier this year, for instance, U.S. authorities arrested multiple Iranian regime leaders' relatives including Eissa Hashemi, a lecturer at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology in Los Angeles and son of longtime regime official Masoumeh Ebtekar, and the late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) head Qasem Soleimani’s niece and her daughter. Hashemi refused to condemn his mother’s track record, and Soleimani’s niece was actively spreading pro-regime propaganda. Up to thousands of regime-linked individuals are in the USA.

Ghomi is one such. Blanche, in his statement about Ghomi, added:

These allegations assert that the defendant violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, aided one of our nation’s enemies, supported Iran’s nuclear program, and got rich doing it. Not only is he being arrested today, but we also are beginning the process of seizing his mansion, which was purchased with his illegal proceeds. Thanks to the work of @USAttyEssayli’s office, @CommerceGov, and @IRS_CI’s Los Angeles Field Office, he will face the full force of justice.

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Take a look above at the mansion Ghomi bought by selling U.S. tech to the terrorist Iranian regime. It's massive and is in an expensive area of California. We cannot forget that our enemies in Tehran, Beijing, and elsewhere don't simply use conventional weapons for fighting us. They also send countless plants to our country to steal our tech, infiltrate our institutions, and undermine our national security.

Ghomi's arrest and the revelations that come with it are just reinforcing the fact that America needs to take down the Islamic regime of Iran once and for all. We have been at war with the terrorists for decades, and we must end the jihad.

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