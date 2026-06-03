Spencer Pratt Is Ready to Debate Bass Every Week Until Election Day

Catherine Salgado | 3:05 PM on June 03, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Numerous outlets and networks have called the Los Angeles mayoral runoff election for Democrat Mayor Karen Bass and registered Republican Spencer Pratt. And Pratt has already declared he would be delighted to debate his corrupt opponent every single week until the November election.

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There was certainly some bad news from last night, as Hamas/al-Qaeda affiliate and terrorist lover Adam Hamawy won his Democrat congressional primary in New Jersey, and Graham “Nazi Tattoo” Platner also won his primary in Maine. But deep blue California, of all places, provided astounding and hopeful news, with Republican Steve Hilton actually ahead of  Democrat Xavier Becerra in the gubernatorial race as of early Wednesday afternoon, and Spencer Pratt solidly in second in the L.A. mayor race. This is a truly historic moment. It is the first sign in years that Republicans could actually be making some sort of comeback in California, and make no mistake, Spencer Pratt with his fabulous ad campaign and unconventional tactics is a huge part of that.

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Related: Not So Fast, Karen, Spencer Pratt Isn't Done With You Yet

Practically everyone, perhaps including Pratt himself, is astounded at how far he has come in just a few weeks, for no matter the outcome of this election in the end (and California’s election system is very vulnerable to fraud), he has managed to shake a bastion of Democrat power in a way that no other Republican or independent has done in a very long time. Besides his hilarious AI ads and heartbreaking exposés on the destroyed Pacific Palisades, Pratt managed to garner national attention with his excellent performance in the Los Angeles mayoral debate. He made Bass look like the incompetent fool she is, and it’s no wonder he wants to do it again.

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In the clip at the beginning of this article, you can hear one of the reporters ask, “Are you gonna debate Karen Bass again? And what do you want to tell her?” Pratt, smiling and confident, returned, “You know, I loved debating her on NBC. I look forward to a couple more on NBC, and Fox. We can do debates every Friday if she would like, because it's actually become my most favorite thing to do.”

Pratt added, “So, yes, as many debates as Mayor Bass would like.” A reporter then apparently asked if the runoff was really “on” between Pratt and Bass. “Oh, I mean, she knows it's on. She's — I hope she's ready, you know, because I literally could not be more excited,” Pratt emphasized. 

Frankly, neither could we.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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