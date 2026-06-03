Not So Fast, Karen, Spencer Pratt Isn't Done With You Yet

The improbable met the ethereal in the Los Angeles Mayor's race primary election on Tuesday night and there was justice in the land. Spencer Pratt's hard work, authentic motives, and savvy messaging broke through to secure the number two spot in the top two jungle primary and deprive the sitting mayor of a 50% plus one walkaway victory. And he did it convincingly.

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Los Angeles is ground zero of all manner of fraud, including of the voting variety, and the earth could move underneath this race, but, at publication, Karen Bass was at 34.8% of the vote and Pratt was at 30.4%.

For thousands of normies in L.A. who were part of the 22% of registered voters who bothered to send in a ballot, it was a moment to take a cleansing breath and appreciate the fact that normal can, if not win outright, then at least get a hearing.

The contest also sent a message to Karen Bass: You won't get away so easily. Spencer Pratt is not done telling L.A.'s story, her part in its managed decline, and his plan to bring it back. The problem for the incompetent mayor is that all Pratt had to do was tell the truth about her record and the planned implosion of a once great city.

Bass was taken to task for her lack of seriousness on the drug zombie problem, the cartel trafficking on the streets, complete abdication of any semblance of public safety, and, of course, the leadership void before, during, and after the Palisades fire.

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In the story LIVE RESULTS: Have Californians Had Enough of Zombies, Corruption, and Crazy to Vote to Fix it? I noted that Karen hasn't even attempted to address the lawlessness she allowed to get worse on her watch:

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What about Democrats' explicit choice to save plants instead of people, as exemplified by the Palisades fire? Were 12 people burning to death because of no plant abatement, no water, and no fire equipment enough to move the needle so you'd declare, "I can't vote for these dudes anymore"? Why didn't Karen Bass make sure her people were up to the task before whisking away to Ghana because Joe Biden was too tired to be president? [...] Karen Bass is telling voters she’s doing a bang-up job of ruining L.A., but we know she was warned in advance of the coming dangerous conditions. Bass’s number two at City Hall, in charge of public safety, was on house arrest for making anti-Semitic death threats to L.A. City Hall. Remember the empty reservoir and empty fire hydrants? Karen Bass hasn't filled the reservoir after all this time.

Karen Bass hasn't even bothered to fill the reservoir that was notoriously empty before the Palisades fire.

The word incompetent doesn't even begin to express her incompetence.

While Angelenos fixated on quality-of-life problems such as homelessness, drug addiction, housing costs, public safety, and her incompetence, Bass encouraged lawlessness against law enforcement, took $17 million from the FIRE DEPARTMENT before the Palisades conflagration, and used the disaster to work against fire victims to install more low income apartment buildings where there were once single family homes, while at the same time slow rolling permits to rebuild.

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Karen wants to rebuild the Palisades as equity edifices to burnish her commie legacy.

And we know Pratt faces an uphill battle. Bass pulls the strings of the voter turnout machine. Adding up the primary numbers of his opponents means he will have to change the hearts and minds of voters just to get close in November. Los Angeles is also ground zero for voter manipulation.

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And then there's this from an alert reader known as "Beyond Triggered in Cali" who said:

Here’s the problem, we’re still voting and working against the D’Rat criminal enterprise that has taken the state and many cities, but then things like this keep happening: Got a call earlier today from the memory care center that my Mother-In-Law has been in for about two years that they’re taking residents to “vote” and were notifying us… they said she really wanted to vote for Bass… She doesn’t remember what she had for lunch 10 minutes after she finishes and barely recognizes most people, unless she’s “reminded”/coached constantly while she’s interacting with them, so… While we pointed out that she was in the facility for her safety and care as she is not mentally capable, they just said we can’t “deny her the right to vote”. My wife called to talk with her just a bit ago and asked how the voting went and her mom said, “Oh, I don’t know, I don’t remember…” So, this is a criminal syndicate that ignores laws and decency and is very close to needing to be uprooted by external, Constitutional authority/forces. I pray it is not fully at that stage, but it is very close.

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The SEIU controls these unionized "caregivers," and you'd better believe their patients vote Democrat. Gee, somebody should try to change the law or something.

All this to say, Pratt has a big job to do, and I'm here for Karen's bloodletting.

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