Tiananmen Square Massacre, Birthright Citizenship, and Welcoming Destruction

June 3 is the anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) beginning its infamous 1989 massacre of freedom protesters in Tiananmen Square and the surrounding area.

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It is a shameful chapter in history, not only because of the horrific loss of life in China, but because the United States under George H. W. Bush largely backed the CCP government afterward and legitimized the genocidal dictatorship. And now, the U.S. still seems not to have learned its lesson.

On this night in 1989, Chinese authorities launch a bloody crack down against pro-democracy demonstrators occupying Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Hundreds of protesters are killed; some estimates put the death toll at more than 2,000. pic.twitter.com/l9NGZEjTzs — Military History Now (@MilHistNow) June 3, 2026

If the Supreme Court does not make the right decision on so-called birthright citizenship, which under our current system is unconstitutional and suicidal, we could have up to a million Chinese Communists born in America but raised largely in China voting in our elections by 2030. Birthing centers, thousands of them, have been doing a booming business across America for years as CCP members pay significant amounts of money to travel to the USA, give birth here, and either return home immediately or use their newly minted citizen children as anchor babies.

This is quite literally a hostile takeover without the guns and tanks. The CCP that murdered its own people in Tiananmen Square continues to commit ethnic genocide, mass religious and political persecution, extreme censorship, and other egregious human rights abuses to this day. Critics called the vicious CCP crackdowns on protesters against the COVID-19 lockdowns a “Tiananmen 2.0.” And that same nightmare is coming our way.

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The CCP provides military equipment to our enemies, funds U.S. schools, deploys a network of spies, weaponizes social media, bribes our politicians and media, infiltrates our government institutions and businesses, sets up secretive police stations on U.S. land, and sends hordes of military-age men to invade our country as illegal aliens. When will we realize that this regime is our worst enemy, not our partner?

President Donald Trump raised quite a few eyebrows recently when he said in a strange reversal that he was no longer worried about Chinese buyers snatching ever more U.S. land or mass numbers of CCP-approved students taking slots at American universities. American politicians constantly seem to forget or overlook that in China, there is no such thing as private enterprise. Every business is required by law to promote CCP interests and host CCP cells, and students who come here have to receive the seal of approval from the most genocidal government in world history. Trump might have the best of intentions, but that doesn’t mean that what the CCP is doing is any less dangerous. Notice Americans are not allowed to buy land in China.

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Another thing that both politicians and businessmen in America perpetually overlook is that money is not in and of itself good. If a murderous tyranny openly hostile to America offers us investment, it is doing so because it believes that it will undermine our national security and transform our culture by doing so. In such a case, it is actually worse to accept the investment than not. It is no coincidence that an increasing number of Americans (39%), especially young people, have in recent years stated they have a positive view of socialism — and a negative view of capitalism. CCP money at U.S. universities, grade schools, and government institutions has done the trick.

Tiananmen Square was a terrible warning about what happens when Communists are in charge. America needs to learn that lesson before it’s too late.

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