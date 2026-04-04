Podcasters Expose Huge Chinese Birth Tourism Industry Amid Birthright Citizenship Debate

The phenomenon of Chinese birth tourism has not attracted much scrutiny until recently, as America’s ridiculous “birthright citizenship” system headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. But podcasters who have spent years trying to raise awareness about the threat this poses to the United States now finally have the attention for a deep dive into how this massive citizenship industry works.

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Matt Tye and Winston Sterzel, China experts and YouTubers who had to flee China after exposing Chinese Communist Party (CCP) corruption and who now host The China Show, did a fascinating but disturbing exposé on Chinese birth tourism in an April 3 episode. If you go about 19 minutes into the show below, you can see them scroll through dozens of videos and webpages helping Chinese women prepare lies, visas, and payment plans for having children in America who will automatically be U.S. citizens.

Sterzel summed it up: "When they [pregnant Chinese women] fly here to do the birth tourism, they don't speak English. They're met by Chinese-speaking people, who take them to a house where they just do Chinese traditional stuff. They don't actually get to explore America or do anything. They're just here to give birth, and they fly straight back. So now the children that are now American citizens, they are not exposed to America, they grow up in the Chinese educational system with all the propaganda, they get [brainwashed] to worship the party, that America is your enemy, and all of that kind of stuff, but now they have the citizenship." Tye chimed in, "it's an actual, like, asymmetric goal of the CCP."

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While Tye is American, Sterzel — who is from South Africa originally but now has an American citizen child himself — did most of the talking, as he has been investigating the risks of Chinese birth tourism for years. Sterzel emphasized the difference between having an "anchor baby," where illegal aliens give birth after crossing U.S. borders and stay in the country with their citizen children, and birth tourism. Illegal aliens who have "anchor babies" are trying to find an excuse to stay in America, such as the parents of the Chinese-American MacDill Air Force Base terrorists. But the CCP figured out a while ago that they could exploit America's crazy "birthright citizenship" system against us, to manufacture an entire generation of young people (up to a million by 2030) who can vote in U.S. elections and even run for office here, but who are raised and brainwashed in China.

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Related: Chinese Air Force Base Bombers Were Birthright Citizens, Parents Are Illegal Aliens

Tye and Sterzel both emphasized that poor Chinese or would-be refugees are not the ones taking advantage of "birth tourism," which is a lucrative industry charging often between $30,000 and $80,000 per mother for a sort of package deal. These mothers and fathers who want to give birth to American citizens by flying to U.S. territory are usually wealthy CCP members, committed to America's number one enemy ideologically. This is literally a form of warfare.

For a while now, the Chinese internet has hosted individuals or companies offering to help CCP parents through the process of "birth tourism," but Sterzel explained, "it's ramped up, and within the last six years, we've seen it really blossom and become a massive industry. It's like a factory industrial-type thing... you will not believe how many ads and how-to guides there are for Chinese people to go... to America, have a baby, get its citizenship, social security, card, and its passport, get it all registered up, and then immediately leave and go back to China… There are thousands of these centers, and they're called birthing centers."

Parents travel to the U.S. on a visitor's visa, working out a carefully fake itinerary and a cover story for U.S. Customs. That includes everything from a fake destination goal such as the Grand Canyon to a dishonest estimate of how long the parents will stay.

Furthermore, Sterzel reported, "a lot of people, when they give birth in the hospitals, are actually not paying the hospital... because why would you pay the bill for giving birth to your child if you can just run away back to China?" He then detailed the process:

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You pay an agency a lot of money, and you pay upfront in China, um, and it's usually a lot...It could be up to $80,000. Just depends. What they do then is they take care of everything for you. You fly. First of all, you apply for your tourist visa. You lie about it, you create a fake itinerary. As soon as you make it over the border into, into the U.S. they will pick you up and take you to, basically, a converted house that's been turned into one of these birthing centers, and you'll probably have 10 other mothers living in there, each in their own room... Then they take care of you in the traditional Chinese sense...they'll prepare special Chinese food for you, make sure you've got all the Chinese medicines and all that kind of stuff... Then when you're ready to give birth, they take you to the hospital. They also coach them on how to present themselves as indigent...So our usual birth will cost something like $32,000 or something stupid...but because they pretend that they have no money, they have to pay the bare minimum, which is only something like $4,000, $5,000. And most of these people are very wealthy...So it's only rich Chinese people who do this, and, at the very least, middle class. So they game the system, it ends up costing the [U.S.] hospitals a lot of money, because they don't pay the bills. It also, like, falls on taxpayers, as well, to pick up the slack...Then, basically, [the mothers] have a short period of recovery...While that's happening, the agency will then apply for the passport, the social security card, everything else that's necessary for your U.S. citizen child, and then they send you back with your newborn.

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Sterzel himself, during one trip to the U.S., was flying back to China at the same time as some eight or nine new mothers with their babies who had new U.S. passports. "So I saw it with my own eyes. And this is something that just goes on constantly," he said.

"And you might ask, why would you do this? ...the first, most basic reason why you would do this is, you now have an ability to open up bank accounts in the USA, trust funds, you can start to buy property and real estate through your child. Because now you have a U.S. citizen child, you can start to park money in America, because, let's face it, it's very iffy in China. You never really know when the government's gonna change rules, freeze assets, whatever," Sterzel continued. "Especially if you're a wealthy person, who does bribery and so on. You need to get that money out." Of course, as noted above, there are also more nefarious political reasons at play. By 2030, up to a million loyal Chinese Communists will be able to vote in U.S. elections, helping choose our leaders.

The birth tourism companies provide packages like the one described above, and that can include even advice on wearing baggy clothes to hide pregnancy, which customs lines to go in, which airports to fly into, and whether to choose a bare-bones birthing center or one that is on the level of a luxury spa. "And that's kind of how they get past this too, is that if you just say, oh, this is like a luxury resort or something, it doesn't really matter what's going on there, right?"

Sterzel emphasized, "And really, that's most of these people's goals, they get their child immediately out of America with all that paperwork. Oh... they don't want to live in America. People get confused. They think this is an anchor baby thing... [The CCP parents] want a U.S. citizenship for their child so that they can do, uh, lots of things that have got to do with money investment, and also lots of dastardly things."

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Tye agreed. Americans, he noted, "think, why would China want their citizens to see freedom for even a couple weeks, get citizenship for their child? They love this. This is a CCP goal. It's, in fact, a main tactic of China to take over or infiltrate the West, especially the U.S. in the future. Because if you have hundreds of thousands of new American citizens that didn't go through the American education system, they didn't experience freedom and American values, and they grew up in a, literally, most of them are, like, Communist Party-affiliated, right?"

And those birthright citizens who are much more Chinese Communist than American can now go "back into America, to not only set up businesses, take over education centers, and infiltrate stuff like that, but they can literally become politicians. They get born in the U.S., they can become president of the United States. It's possible. Isn't that crazy?" Indeed it is. And check back here on PJ Media for more shocking details on why China's birth tourism industry and America's current unconstitutional birthright citizenship system are such nightmares.

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