Could a Million Chinese Communists Vote in the 2030 U.S. Election?

An expert on foreign influence on American politics is sounding the alarm about a million American citizens raised in China and totally lacking in American values who could vote in and determine the outcome of the 2030 election.

Author and Breitbart senior contributor Peter Schweizer writes in a new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, about a phenomenon dubbed 'birth tourism.' It means that hundreds of thousands of Chinese, considered citizens because they were born within United States territory—even though they were raised in the Communist hellhole of China—will be eligible to vote here within the next few years.

Some of the most patriotic Americans are Chinese dissidents who escaped from Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule to come to America. On the other hand, there are the potential CCP plants who crossed into America illegally during the Biden administration, and the numerous young Chinese who have been raised in and brainwashed in the worst of CCP ideology. To explain the latter, we have to understand birth tourism.

In the last couple of decades, quite a few Chinese mothers traveled to the United States while they were pregnant so that they could give birth on American soil. That made their kids automatic U.S. citizens. And the situation gets worse than that. “When such children turn twenty-one, they can also apply for resident status for both of their parents,” Schweizer stated.

Or, in other words, this is another type of chain migration. Illegal aliens have used it on the southern U.S. border for years, with the active encouragement of Democrats. A pregnant illegal alien comes across the border, has a baby, and suddenly not only that baby but the entire family is coming in to the country and staying. This is exactly what the Trump administration wants to stop by challenging our warped, modern definition of “birthright citizenship.”

On the Chinese Communist exploitation of this, Schweizer wrote that “[m]ore than 70 percent of the newborns in Saipan are PRC birth tourist parents who utilize the territory’s forty-five-day visa-free visitation rules and the ‘Covenant of the Northern Mariana Islands’ to guarantee that their children will have American citizenship.” And that is just one territory.

Schweizer wrote further:

Chinese officials estimate that the number is a staggering fifty thousand of their own citizens per year. Scholars who have studied the subject in depth, like Australian-based professor Salvator Babones, put the figure even higher, perhaps twice that. “With up to 100,000 Chinese babies being born US citizens every year,” he writes, “birth tourism may result in millions of new elite Chinese-Americans.”… [T]hey are often the children of elites who have prospered in the communist Chinese system. They have been suitably indoctrinated in CCP-controlled schools and taught about US values, culture, or history, from a distorted CCP perspective.

In 2018, the number of Chinese birth tourists could have been as high as 150,000. Altogether, it has left us with between 750,000 and 1.5 million Chinese who are considered American citizens because of birth tourism. And that is enough, potentially, to transform our elections.

