Chinese Illegal Numbers Still Spiking, Mostly Single Adults

The number of illegal Chinese migrants pouring into the U.S. shot up astronomically last year, and the dangerous trend continues, with the overwhelming majority being young adults — especially military-age men.

With over 24,000 illegal aliens from China encountered by Border Patrol in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, and over 9,000 so far in FY 2024, America clearly has a national security risk on its hands, especially since so many of these migrants are military-age youth. This is not racist; any illegal aliens are a security risk, but three facts make the mainland China influx worrying.

First, it is difficult to escape from Communist China, especially since the CCP’s social credit system tracks every tweet, purchase, and movement of its citizens. The likelihood that tens of thousands of the many freedom-lovers in China suddenly managed to escape in 2023 and reach the southern U.S. border seems low. So who are these people entering the U.S.?

That leads me to my next point, which is that there are certainly CCP plants among the migrants — multiple experts have warned as much, including Fox News China expert Gordon Chang. Fox News itself previously floated the possibility of a CCP military invasion already occurring across the border.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) said last year that some Chinese migrants have CCP ties or even ties to the CCP’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The Biden administration — which denied asylum to Chinese Christians fleeing harsh persecution — even reduced the already insufficient vetting of Chinese migrants!

Finally, the CCP reportedly informed its people in 2019 that it was entering a war phase with the U.S., and the CCP certainly hates America and wants to replace it as the dominant world power. The CCP was running illicit police stations in America and has infiltrated America’s major institutions, including the federal government. Would it really be shocking if the open southern border were being exploited by the CCP to invade America?

From The Daily Caller News Foundation in December 2023:

In November alone, Border Patrol recorded 4,767 encounters with migrants from China crossing illegally, according to the data. The number of Chinese migrants apprehended at the southern border each year from 2007 to 2019 didn’t exceed November’s record, according to federal data... Border Patrol recorded 24,000 encounters of Chinese migrants crossing the southern border illegally in fiscal year 2023, 1,970 in fiscal year 2022 and 323 in fiscal year 2021, according to CBP data.

Note the massive increase in Chinese illegal migrants since 2021. There must be a reason — but what is it? The Biden administration certainly won’t do any honest investigating.

Real America’s Voice added a recent update on Twitter/X, citing data showing over 9,000 Chinese illegals to date for FY2024, with over 8,000 of them being single adults.

The Biden administration isn’t interested in helping Chinese Christians and other Chinese citizens who oppose the tyranny that rules them. The Biden administration is interested in pandering to the CCP and flooding the country with barely vetted illegals to change demographics and cause chaos. It’s time for Republican media and government leaders to investigate this phenomenon to determine if the CCP is already engaging in a hostile invasion of the United States.