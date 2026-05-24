AOC Tells the South It Needs Northern Progressives Again

David Manney | 6:51 PM on May 24, 2026
Townhall Media

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) went to Montgomery, Ala., and delivered exactly the kind of speech she knows will travel further than the room. 

Speaking at the “All Roads Lead to the South” voting rights rally, AOC told northern progressives to “pull up” to the South and help fight for voting access. At the same time, she argued America didn't become a true democracy until the 1960s, when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 became law.

Advertisement

The line landed with all the subtlety of a brass band in a church basement, which may have been the point.

Furthermore, being a member of Congress and drawing on her bartender experience, wouldn't you expect her to know that we're a constitutional republic and a representative democracy?

The Voting Rights Act was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Aug. 6, 1965, after a brutal history of poll taxes, literacy tests, intimidation, and official gamesmanship used to block black Americans from voting. The law enforced the 15th Amendment and helped break the machinery of Jim Crow election control.

AOC still managed to turn a serious history lesson into a careless slogan with better lighting. America held elections, changed presidents, amended its Constitution, fought a Civil War, abolished slavery, expanded citizenship, and built representative institutions long before the 1960s.

The optics didn't help her case; AOC spoke behind bulletproof glass while telling New Yorkers and other northern progressives to come South and get involved.

Advertisement

The image practically wrote the parody for her: a New York congresswoman flew into Alabama, delivered a lecture about democracy, wrapped herself in the moral memory of the civil rights era, and then watched the clip spread across every political corner that rewards outrage.

I doubt this would dent an Obama-sized ego (and no, I don't want to date her, lol), but a TikTok reaction video by Todd Spears mocking AOC's security setup went viral with over 1 million views.

@jt25879

I was drinking coffee and spit it across the room 🤣 thay would not be a smart move. But look who’s saying it !

♬ original sound - Jeff 🇺🇸

And Spears' criticism wasn't a lone-wolf post, either.

Her defenders, of course, will point to real legal fights over voting rights. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision, which ended the old coverage formula used for federal pre-clearance under the Voting Rights Act.

Recent fights over redistricting and election law have kept voting rights at the center of national politics. Reps. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), Shomari Figures (D-Ala.), and civil rights veterans in Alabama have argued for stronger federal protections, debates deserving more than campaign-stage melodrama.

Advertisement

AOC's real talent has always been turning a microphone into a weather event. Give her a stage, and cameras gather like gulls near a French fry. She knows how to frame every issue as a moral emergency, every opponent as a villain, and every audience as part of a movement waiting for her cue.

Cable panels get their segment, social media gets its fight, and local residents get told, once again, how outsiders plan to save them.

America's voting history contains glory, shame, courage, cruelty, law, blood, reform, and unfinished arguments. The country didn't become pure in 1965, and it wasn't meaningless before then. AOC could've honored the Voting Rights Act without shrinking the rest of American history into a prop.

Instead, she gave the cameras another clip and the South another reason to roll its eyes.

Readers who want sharp political analysis without the usual fog can become VIP subscribers. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off and get full access.

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

ALABAMA ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Teases Major Bombshells Before Leaving Trump Administration Matt Margolis
Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Patient Iran Strategy David Manney
Something Dangerous Is Happening Inside the Democrat Party Matt Margolis
Candace Owens Interviews Hunter Biden, and It’s the Train Wreck You Thought It Would Be Tim O'Brien
Disney Makes the Most Hilarious Claim About 'The View' Matt Margolis
A Look at the Democrat POTUS Possibles for '28 (It Ain't Pretty) Eric Florack

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Why Are Democrats Horrible People?
Gutfeld Was Right — For Dems, ‘Apocalypse Is a Business Model’
Iran-Tied Terrorist Targets Ivanka Trump as Regime Puts €50M Price on Donald’s Head
Advertisement