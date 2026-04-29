Texas Attorney General Sues Chinese ‘Birth Tourism’ Center

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, once again leading the charge on a vitally important issue not just for his state but for the whole nation, is suing a center that helps Chinese Communists give birth to kids who automatically become American citizens — even if they never live in America afterwards.

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As the Supreme Court is set to make a decision on the modern warped and unconstitutional understanding of “birthright citizenship,” more Republicans should be calling attention to the phenomenon of Chinese birth tourism. Members of the genocidal and America-hating Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will pay many thousands of dollars to come to the United States just before they give birth, have their children on U.S. soil, ensure the kids are guaranteed all the privileges of citizenship, and then either promptly return to China or use their kids as "anchor babies" to keep the family in America. Up to a million of these birthright citizens who were raised with the ideology of the CCP will be able to vote in American elections come the end of this decade. That’s why Paxton is taking action.

Paxton is accusing the Houston-area De’Ai Postpartum Care Center of “unlawfully facilitating the invasion of Chinese nationals into Texas for the sole purpose of birthing children and obtaining ‘birthright citizenship’ in a manner that violates Texas law,” according to an April 29 press release. That includes violation of the Texas Penal Code.

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“America is for Americans, not foreigners trying to cheat the system to claim citizenship,” Paxton said. It is important to emphasize that these Chinese birth tourists are not political or religious refugees. They have no respect for American values and only want to exploit our system to our detriment. They are well-off CCP members with an ideology antithetical to our values.

Paxton's press release accused the Houston-area center in question of operating for nearly 20 years and openly bragging about helping birth "1,000+ American-born babies." The center primarily focuses on marketing its services, which include coaching on how to work the U.S. immigration system to their advantage, to Chinese mothers.

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Paxton emphasized, “The Center’s scheme not only facilitated an invasion of Texas, but it also involved shielding and facilitating violations of immigration law. Birthright citizenship is a scam that threatens national security, and I will do everything in my power to stop unlawful ‘birth tourism’ schemes like this one.” The center has at least four properties and can provide resources for up to 20 births daily. And this is just one center — there are hundreds more.

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The press release explained:

The coaching provided includes encouraging Chinese nationals to enter or remain in the U.S. unlawfully by concealing the fact that the primary purpose of such travel is to give birth. To make matters worse, operators of the Center were aware that U.S. visas are prohibited for birth tourism purposes. In fact, just last week, the Center noted that the federal government is “strictly” policing birth tourism and recommended that women apply for visas “before pregnancy” in order to avoid detection.

And if SCOTUS doesn't make the right decision on birthright citizenship, such abuses will simply proliferate.

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