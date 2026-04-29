Sanctuary Oregon Releases Newlyweds’ Killer and ICE Seeks Custody of Machete Attacker

Despite not having proper funding for weeks now, thanks to the Democrats' partial government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to arrest and track down the worst of the worst who entered our country illegally. That includes a crazy number of murderers, whom Democrats allowed to go free.

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Two April 28 DHS press releases describe how federal immigration officers arrested an illegal alien killer set free in Oregon and how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of a machete-wielding criminal. Yes, Democrats around the country are even releasing murderers in pursuit of their all-consuming goal of protecting illegal aliens while undermining the Trump administration's immigration enforcement.

William Micah Carter and Jennifer Lynn Lower were still in their honeymoon phase, only 16 days married, when an illegal alien who should never have been in our country, let alone with a license to drive professionally, took their lives, as DHS described:

On November 24, 2025, Rajinder Kumar jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer, blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 20. A Subaru Outback collided with the semi-truck, tragically killing both the driver, William Micah Carter, and passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower…On April 2, 2026, Oregon sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE and RELEASED Kumar back onto the streets of Oregon. On April 22, 2026, ICE arrested Rajinder.

ICE is holding Rajinder in Tacoma, pending deportation. There really are no words strong enough to condemn the leftist Oregon politicians who chose to release the killer, knowing what a horrific crime he committed.

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Not that Oregon Democrats are the only ones to blame. Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated, “This illegal alien was issued a CDL [commercial driver’s license] by Gavin Newsom’s California. He then went on to recklessly drive a truck on America’s highways and KILL two honeymooners. Instead of cooperating with ICE law enforcement, Oregon sanctuary politicians RELEASED him from jail back into American communities.”

She rightly added, “Every time sanctuary politicians release a dangerous criminal illegal alien back into our communities, they are gambling with American lives. We are grateful to our ICE law enforcement officers who tracked this killer down to ensure he’s permanently removed from America’s highways and can never harm another American family again.” The Biden administration released Rajinder into the USA in 2022.

Related: FBI and DHS Raid Dozens of Minnesota Fraudsters, Including ‘Quality Learing Center’

Speaking of bloodthirsty maniacs, ICE has lodged another detainer request for a yet another murderous illegal alien:

[DHS] announced that an immigration arrest detainer has been lodged for David Joel Herrera-Garcia, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, after he allegedly used a key to enter his ex-girlfriend's home, beat her, and repeatedly stabbed her and a man with a machete. According to local reports, on Monday April 20, the Green Bay Police Department responded to an emergency phone call at 5:15 am CT and found a female and male victim bloodied inside their Green Bay home. Responding police found blood "all over the concrete" leading up to the house.

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The female victim identified the attacker as her ex-boyfriend. Police arrested Herrera-Garcia, and he now faces charges of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and armed burglary. Green Bay, where the attack occurred, is not a sanctuary jurisdiction, but multiple cities in Wisconsin are, and hence ICE is anxious to ensure that the detainer request is not disregarded. Green Bay tends to vote Democrat, which benefits foreign criminals.

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