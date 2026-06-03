What Do the California Primaries Tell Us?

Seems like just yesterday I was listening to the Beatles for the very first time. JFK was still President. But today? Well, it’s Wednesday, June 3, 2026. It’s National Egg Day and National Chocolate Macaroon Day. It’s also National Repeat Day. It’s also National Repeat Day. It’s also National Repeat Day. It's also… (Crash!)

Advertisement

Today in history:

1784: Congress of the Confederation officially establishes the U.S. Army.

1871: Jesse James and his gang rob Obocock Bank (Corydon, Iowa) of $15,000.

1874: The American Museum of Natural History holds a ground-breaking ceremony for its own building in Manhattan Square, at 77th Street, across from Central Park, in New York City.

1888: Baseball poem "Casey at the Bat" is first published by the San Francisco Examiner.

1889: The Canadian Pacific Railway is completed from coast to coast.

1925: Goodyear's first advertising airship, later named Pilgrim, takes flight over Akron, Ohio; it is the first to fly using helium and the first to have an enclosed cabin.

1946: U.S. Supreme Court rules that segregating riders by race on interstate buses violates the Interstate Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution (Morgan v. Virginia).

1967: Aretha Franklin's cover of the Otis Redding song "Respect" reaches #1.

1976: Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" goes gold.

1989: Beginning of the Tiananmen Square Massacre as Chinese troops open fire on pro-democracy supporters in Beijing.

Birthdays today include: Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederate States of America; Josephine Baker, song and dance revue artist; Ellen Corby, actress (The Waltons); Tony Curtis, actor, (Some Like It Hot, Operation Petticoat); Allen Ginsberg, Beat poet; "Boots" Randolph, session saxophonist ("Yakety Sax"); Chuck Barris, TV game show producer and host; Raúl Castro, Cuban revolutionary; Larry McMurtry, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist (Lonesome Dove); Curtis Mayfield, singer-songwriter and soul musician ("Freddie's Dead," "Superfly"); Mike Dennis, pop-rock vocalist (The Dovells - "Bristol Stomp," "You Can't Sit Down"); Hale Irwin, pro golfer; Eddie Holman, American singer ("Hey There Lonely Girl"); Jill Bide, second wife of President Joe Biden; Billy Powell, keyboardist (Lynyrd Skynyrd - "That Smell," "Freebird"); and Dan Hill, Canadian pop singer and songwriter ("Sometimes When We Touch").

Advertisement

If today’s your day, here’s wishing you a good one.

* * *

I'm watching yesterday's primary results roll in, eyes locked on California. The more Democrats run a place like California, the more your vote turns into a participation trophy. The state is such a one-party fiefdom that opposition candidates usually get bulldozed before the polls even close — and that's before you factor in the vote fraud that somehow always breaks left.

But the results this time around are telling a different story. For the first time in ages, a Republican governor and a Republican L.A. mayor aren't just wishful thinking — they're a real possibility, which, in a state this locked down, is basically a political earthquake. The biggest signal here, in my estimation, is the governor's race.

Here’s the breakdown from RCP:

Hilton 1,386,083 27.8%

Becerra 1,266,483 25.4%

Steyer 978,645 19.6%

Bianco 565,655 11.3%

Porter 231,44 4.6%

That's with a bit over 64% of the votes in, as I write.

Republican Steve Hilton held a narrow lead over Democrat Xavier Becerra at this report. Republican Chad Bianco was also polling in the double digits. Combined, that puts them pulling upwards of 40% of the early returns. Compare that, for example, with the 2022 race, in which Republican Brian Dahle got just 17.7% of the primary vote. The numbers I’ve shown you here are only a bit over 63% of the total vote count, so they may shift a bit as the rest come in. Even so, the change in direction is like an interception in a football game: sudden and dramatic.

Advertisement

As an amusing side note, consider the one name I didn’t expect to see on the list:

Swalwell 18,596 0.4%

And no, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, either.

The mayoral race in Los Angeles seems to be of a kind with the governor’s race. Again, via RCP:

Bass* 172,720 34.8%

Pratt 151,149 30.4%

Raman 110,848 22.3%

The primary numbers don't lie — non-Democrats are certainly under-represented in California, but the races this time are suddenly closer than they've been in years. Something is cracking. A genuine anger is building in the electorate, and it isn't quietly grumbling anymore — it's approaching the boiling point, and Sacramento should probably start paying attention.

Granted, the GOP hasn't won a statewide race out there since 2006. So, one kind of expects November to be weighted that way. If you add up all Democratic candidates' votes vs. all Republican candidates' votes, you get a rough read on the partisan lean of the electorate that turned out.

I've added the italics intentionally. The kind of shift we're addressing here can be either capitalized on or reversed in November, depending on who it is that shows up on Election Day.

But the idea that any Republicans could make it through the rather convoluted primary process out there is something that nobody, including myself, would have predicted four years ago. I'd be interested in seeing the district breakdowns, which, of course, nobody has yet. I would find it enlightening to know what areas in the state are supporting Hilton.

Advertisement

How well that shift translates into votes come November is yet to be seen, but the shift here is quite real, and probably more so than Democrats are willing to fully admit.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Big Boy's Coming, Part One

By the way, at some point, someone may be able to explain to me why California takes weeks to count votes, but Florida does it in minutes, without making Democrats look like the corrupted fools we’ve always known they were. But I tend to doubt it.

Thought of the day: Just once, I’d like to see the people complaining that illegals aren’t being treated better — for example, at Delaney Hall in NJ — stand equally loudly for the people in the Veterans Hospitals. That we don't ever see that strikes me as very telling.

VIP members, be watching for more info over the next day or so regarding UP4014, the Big Boy, and its progress and dates. Hit that heart and let me see your comments. I love reading them, even the ones I disagree with.

Take care of yourselves today, gang. Here's hoping your WiFi never drops before you hit "Save." I'll see you tomorrow.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.