Day 2: Rubio Enters a Hostile Clown Show, and... Well, You Just Have to See This

"Is this the Foreign Affairs Committee, or is this a circus?"

That quote from Secretary of State Marco Rubio pretty much sums up what happened on Wednesday morning when he testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the FY27 Department of State Budget Request.

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In case you missed it, this is Rubio's second day of hearings on Capitol Hill, and what he's had to deal with so far today makes yesterday look tame. These Congress critters aren't serious people. On Tuesday, I joked that it's more like "Democrats, who were supposed to be asking questions, talked at Rubio and complained about everything Donald Trump does without giving the secretary a chance to respond."

(Here's Tuesday's recap if you missed it: Marco Rubio Went to Capitol Hill Today, and the Smackdown Was Brutal.)

Wednesday was more of that — this isn't even a hearing, Rubio said — but the "questioning" went beyond foreign policy, whether it was the lady criticizing the secretary's shoes or the guy playing video upon video of Donald Trump's so-called "cognitive decline."

I've never seen anything like it. Again, I'm just going to have to let the video clips speak for themselves because I don't even know how to explain it anymore than saying "Congress is a clown show."

Where to even start? Here's Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass.) getting mad that Rubio didn't mention Ukraine in his opening remarks and talking to the secretary like he's a toddler. For what it's worth, Keating was one of the first to speak, and I guess this set the tone for the entire "circus." This is only a short clip, but there was a lot of yelling.

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🚨 WOW! Sec. Marco Rubio has Rep. Keating (D) GOING BERSERK and RAGING for no reason



KEATING: "Not ONCE did you mention Ukraine!"



RUBIO: "Tried to stay under 5 minutes."



KEATING: "IT'S NOT FUNNY, SECRETARY!" 😭



RUBIO: "You can't even answer questions here! You MAKE these… pic.twitter.com/4H5E3q3SOM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

Next, I'll go with the most ludicrous of interactions: Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) spending his entire five minutes playing videos of Trump "sleeping" during his "North Korea-style" Cabinet meetings and proof of his "cognitive decline," and Rubio's rightfully incredulous response. The secretary joked that Lieu fancies himself a medical expert and went on to explain how the president has more energy than people much younger than him and how he calls him at all hours of the night. Pop your popcorn. This one's good:

🚨WATCH: Secretary of State Marco Rubio SHREDS Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) after the Democrat claims there is "something wrong" with President Trump's health.



"We had a cognitively impaired president in office a few years ago ... This president we have, this is a guy that literally… pic.twitter.com/wS4Iv5tg94 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) June 3, 2026

Then there was Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) who felt the need to use her time talking about who won the 2020 election and... Rubio's shoes. Seriously.

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🚨 JUST IN: Marco Rubio TOYS with insufferable Rep. Jacobs (D) 🤣



JACOBS: Who won 2020?



RUBIO: I'm not answering about 2020, this is a FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE



JACOBS: You can't admit the shoes Trump bought you are too big



RUBIO: The Florsheims he gave me fit fine 🤣… pic.twitter.com/upv4b0YQOC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

One congresswoman said her bit, which included calling Rubio the "overlord" of Venezuela, and then she simply got up and left before he could respond. Here's his response:

SECRETARY RUBIO: "Why is she leaving? I'm going to answer her questions. Oh, I got it. Well, thank you for coming." pic.twitter.com/ayG1qc3EYs — Department of State (@StateDept) June 3, 2026

As I'm writing this, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Penn.) is calling Rubio a "comedy show" because he's trying to answer her questions. This is giving me a headache — I can only imagine how the secretary feels.

I'd share some of the actual substance that was discussed, but, well, there wasn't much. With few exceptions, the only time Rubio actually got to answer any questions was when the Republican members of the House allowed him some of their time to do so. It was pretty shameful.

The hearing is actually still going on, and there's another one on Wednesday afternoon — I'll take one for the team and watch that too and bring you any noteworthy sound bites — but I think this gives you an idea of how things have gone.

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I'll end on a fun note. Rubio continued his run of using rap lyrics during his public appearances.

Related: The Secretary of State Is Cool, and the MSM Is Having a Meltdown Over It

Today, it was a line from Kanye West's "Stronger."

SECRETARY RUBIO: "It's complex. This has been going on since O.J. had Isotoners." pic.twitter.com/uhMk1RYyfs — Department of State (@StateDept) June 3, 2026

Unfortunately, he didn't take my previous advice and use "Mo Money, Mo Problems," but I was still amused.

If @SecRubio @marcorubio doesn’t hit us with "Mo Money, Mo Problems" at the State Department budget hearing this year… what’s even the point? 😂 https://t.co/MVoepsns2x — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) May 5, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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