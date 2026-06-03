McConnell’s Pulte Problem Smells Like Old Swamp Perfume

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement demanding a high standard for the next permanent director of intelligence, saying the law requires “extensive national security expertise.” He also made clear that any nominee who falls short won't get his vote. From The Hill:

Advertisement

McConnell did not name Pulte in his statement but made it clear that he’s not likely to vote for him to serve as DNI in a longer-term capacity. Trump has only named Pulte as acting DNI and not formally submitted a nomination to the Senate for him to serve throughout the rest of his presidential term. The Senate would need to vote to confirm Pulte to oversee the nation’s intelligence agencies in more than a temporary “acting” capacity. “Very few Senate-confirmable positions come with statutory eligibility requirements. There are good reasons why the Director of National Intelligence is one of them. Anyone performing this role of such immense public trust must have the extensive national security experience required by statute, and no nominee who falls short of this requirement will earn my vote,” McConnell said. McConnell was the only Republican in February of 2025 to vote against Trump’s nomination of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as DNI.

Standards are good, as are qualifications. A Senate that takes national security seriously should never apologize for asking whether someone can handle the nation's secrets, threats, and intelligence machinery.

Still, coming from Cocaine Mitch McConnell, the sudden sternness lands with the grace of a man discovering fire safety after decades of smoking in a fireworks factory.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump named Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting DNI after Tulsi Gabbard resigned to take care of her husband.

Pulte will keep his FHFA role while serving in the acting intelligence post.

Since the appointment is temporary, the Senate doesn't get a confirmation vote unless Trump nominates him for the job permanently. Pulte's résumé includes housing finance, business, and Trump-world loyalty. It doesn't include the usual intelligence background, which has now caused several Republicans to clutch the pearls they somehow misplaced during the Biden years.

McConnell voted to confirm Antony Blinken as secretary of state and Merrick Garland as attorney general during the Biden administration.

Blinken helped preside over the Afghanistan withdrawal, a national humiliation that left Americans furious and embarrassed, allies shaken, and enemies taking notes.

Garland led the Justice Department while millions of Americans concluded federal power had become selective, political, and far too comfortable aiming downhill at ordinary people.

McConnell found both men confirmable; now he wants America to believe he's the old sentinel at the gate, guarding the republic from insufficient résumés.

Several Republican senators, including John Cornyn (R-Texas), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and John Thune (R-S.D.), all hold reservations.

Advertisement

You shouldn't be surprised at the names on this list, and except for Thune, all have one thing in common: they're out of the Senate at the end of the year.

Despite the sources of concern, we really can't dismiss them outright. The DNI oversees 18 intelligence agencies, with work involving hostile regimes, classified operations, cyber threats, terrorism, and the kind of decisions that don't come with much room for amateur hour.

Still, Washington's reaction feels too familiar to ignore. The permanent class always finds the rulebook when Trump tries to move an outsider into a locked room. Pulte may lack traditional intelligence credentials, but the same establishment has promoted plenty of polished experts who delivered disaster with perfect diction and a fresh shine on their cuff links.

Credentials help, but they don't guarantee judgment, courage, loyalty to the public, or independence from the bureaucratic fog that has settled over too much of Washington.

McConnell's statement also exposes the deeper fight inside the Republican Party. Trump wants speed, loyalty, disruption, and results. Cocaine Mitch represents procedure, caution, institutional comfort, and the old Senate instinct to slow everything down until the swamp catches its breath.

Occasionally, the old guard raises fair questions; other times, it uses process as a velvet rope to keep outsiders away from the rooms where power lives.

Advertisement

Pulte doesn't deserve automatic approval if Trump nominates him permanently. No nominee ever does. The Senate should question him hard, press him on intelligence law, demand answers about classified information, and make him prove he can separate loyalty to Trump from loyalty to the country.

That's something even Trump supporters should want. A weak DNI doesn't help Trump, and a reckless DNI would damage him.

McConnell's problem is credibility; he wants to sound like a guardian of standards after years of helping confirm people whose judgment left the country worse off. Americans respect qualifications while still noticing the odor of selective outrage.

In Washington, principle often arrives freshly pressed after spending the weekend in the laundry with politics.

Washington insiders always seem to find their standards right when Trump challenges their comfort zone. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off VIP access and support plain-spoken conservative coverage that doesn’t let the swamp grade its own homework.