Trump Announces Tulsi’s Temporary Replacement as Director of National Intelligence

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his temporary replacement to take over the job of director of national intelligence (DNI).

Tulsi Gabbard was a very capable and effective DNI, and her sudden announcement that she was stepping down from the role, especially as it was due to her husband’s bone cancer, caused widespread regret and consternation among the MAGA base. Her supporters are sorry to lose her and sorrier still that her husband has cancer.

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The new acting DNI is a business mogul and philanthropist who, until now, has been overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Trump made his announcement on Truth Social on June 2. “I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence,” he wrote. “William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago.”

Interestingly, Pulte received the new role without losing his other one, indicating that Trump is likely searching for a more permanent DNI in the future. “During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!” Trump concluded his announcement.

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Pulte’s official government bio expands upon his background:

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Before his appointment, Pulte had a longstanding career in homebuilding, housing products, and community development. In 2011, Pulte founded Pulte Capital Partners LLC, an investment firm that focuses on building and housing products. He also served on the board of Pulte Homes, a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest homebuilders in the country.

Besides that, the bio frames him as having an interest in philanthropy. He founded The Blight Authority, which says it is “applying high-tech and mass-production techniques to housing demolition, using a nonprofit entity that combines public and private funders.” The group clears trash, undergrowth, and abandoned structures from Michigan urban centers.

Pulte also made headlines with his effort to launch “Twitter philanthropy” or charitable giving that connects with people in need through social media. The program helps identify their needs and mobilize the resources they need. He was able to use social media to create bigger and more popular campaigns to collect money for causes he supported.

Pulte credited his grandfather and namesake, who founded the family company, with inspiring him. “Most people think of [grandpa] as a pioneer in home construction… and that’s true,” Bill told Builder magazine. “But what often goes left unsaid was his pioneering approach to the consumer, the home buyer. He was always working to understand how that person wanted to live in his or her home so that he could do that, design that, build that, and make it affordable to that person.”

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It remains to be seen what Pulte's priorities will be as acting DNI.

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