ICE Keeps Finding the Criminals Democrats Pretend Don’t Exist

ICE agents arrested more criminal illegal aliens over the Memorial Day period and days after, including men convicted or charged in cases involving murder, child sexual abuse, sexual battery, robbery, burglary, drug trafficking, and violent assault. From DHS:

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Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more public safety threats across the country, including those convicted for murder, sexual battery, sodomy, and aiding and abetting burglary. “Yesterday, while ICE law enforcement arrested murderers, sexual deviants and burglars, anti-ICE rioters assaulted our federal law enforcement,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Instead of thanking our brave ICE law enforcement for removing the worst of the worst from our communities, sanctuary politicians continue spreading garbage about ICE facilities and political theatre. These types of smears are contributing to our law enforcement officers facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they arrest the worst of the worst.”

President Donald Trump, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and ICE field officers have made the priority plain: find the worst offenders first, remove them from American neighborhoods, and stop pretending immigration enforcement begins and ends at the border.

These names matter because the crimes are horrific.

Carlos Sanchez-Benitez of El Salvador had a conviction for second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Lauro Javier-Miron-Tapia of Mexico had a conviction for lewd acts with a child under 14. Daniel Alexis Casasola-Rivera of Mexico also had a conviction for lewd acts with a child under 14. Nun Hawi Tuam of Myanmar had a conviction for aggravated sexual battery. Franklin William Orellana-Maya of Honduras had a sexual assault conviction.

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None of those records fit the soft-focus story told by politicians who turn every ICE arrest into a sob story about enforcement run wild.

The list keeps going.

Yermy Hernandez-Castro of Honduras had a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Geovanny Gonzalez-Gonzalez of Nicaragua carried convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mario Zendejas-Gomez of Mexico faced charges that included fourth-degree assault, obstructing law enforcement, and violating a no-contact order.

These aren't paperwork mistakes; they're public safety threats with names, records, and victims.

ICE also named Miguel Sosa of Cuba, convicted of cocaine trafficking; Oriol Mora-Arroyo of Mexico, convicted of attempted trafficking of a schedule two controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun; Juan Flores-Archaga of Honduras, convicted of third-degree burglary; Jhonathan Perla-Bonilla of Honduras, charged with strong-arm robbery and burglary of an occupied conveyance; Alexei Marti-Martinez of Cuba, convicted of grand theft; and Pedro Wladimir Contreras-Perez of Ecuador, convicted of larceny and licensing violation.

For families living near repeat offenders, “targeted enforcement” means officers finally showing up before another victim gets added to the file.

Lauren Bis serves as acting assistant secretary for public affairs, and DHS has used her statements to explain ICE's arrests of violent offenders, sex offenders, and drug criminals. ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operation handles the fieldwork that puts handcuffs on fugitives and convicted criminals.

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Enforcement doesn't happen by magic; policy starts at the top, and agents carry it into the streets.

The political argument around ICE often sounds detached from the actual arrest reports. Critics talk about fear, raids, murdering U.S. citizens, and the lack of compassion, while official lists show murderers, child predators, robbers, burglars, stranglers, and drug traffickers.

We can hold two thoughts at once: legal immigrants deserve fairness, and violent criminal aliens deserve removal. The Trump administration has chosen to act on the second point after years of federal weakness and legal obstruction.

Sanctuary policies continue to make the job harder by limiting cooperation with federal agents and forcing ICE to track offenders after local systems release them. Those policies don't punish Washington; they put communities in danger while politicians claim the moral high ground from a safe distance. From DHS:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens across the country, including those convicted for murder, second-degree sexual assault on a child less than 14 years old, risk of injury to a child, and other horrific crimes. “While sanctuary politicians demonize our law enforcement, the men and women of ICE are working to get criminals off American streets,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, child abusers, and sexual predators. These types of monsters have no business remaining in the United States any longer. We will not allow rioters to slow us down from making America safe again.”

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Not to mention sanctuary policies are perhaps among the dumbest, most dangerous ideas of all time.

ICE agents keep doing the work anyway, even as threats, protests, and assaults against immigration officers rise.

Trump's latest ICE roundups show what enforcement actually removes from the country. The debate becomes clearer when the names and crimes appear in black and white. The administration isn't asking Americans to decide between kindness and cruelty; it's asking whether murderers, child predators, robbers, burglars, and drug traffickers should stay after they've already shown contempt for both the border and the law.

Most families know the answer before any politician speaks into a microphone.

ICE’s latest roundup puts names and crimes behind the immigration fight. President Trump’s team isn’t chasing harmless workers for headlines. It’s removing murderers, child predators, violent offenders, drug traffickers, and repeat criminals from American communities. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.