ICE Tracks Down Illegal Aliens Obama Released, Including Creep With 30 Charges

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers just arrested or identified two dangerous illegal alien criminals who previously secured release under the Obama administration and have been committing crimes ever since.

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The Trump administration and its immigration agencies are mopping up not only the extreme open borders catastrophe of the Biden-Harris administration but also the problems caused by other previous presidents stretching back decades. Sometimes ICE arrests illegal aliens who have been committing crimes in this country for 20 to 30 years. That is certainly the case with the serial rapist and career drug trafficker in two new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press releases.

ICE is asking Indiana authorities not to release Mexican illegal alien and serial rapist Leonel Catalan Torreblanca. Republicans run Indiana, so hopefully the ICE detainer request will result in local authorities handing the Mexican over to federal authorities.

Torreblanca now “faces 30 charges including rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement, kidnapping, strangulation, and burglary,” according to DHS. “His criminal history includes convictions for patronizing a prostitute, voyeurism, and multiple DUIs,” the agency added. He has been committing assaults since 2013.

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Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis emphasized, “Thanks to the incredible work of the men and women of federal law enforcement, this demented rapist’s ten-year crime spree is over.”

She added, “ICE is asking Indiana officials to hand him over to ICE custody. Indiana cooperates with ICE, so we will be able to work together to get him off our streets and out of our country. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are NOT welcome in the United States.” Notably, the Obama administration released Torreblanca after his initial arrest in 2012. He voluntarily left America during the first Trump administration, but returned to America under the Biden administration.

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As for Cuban Eduardo Perez-Legra, he was trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, and narcotics, according to DHS. He has four previous felony convictions for drug trafficking, on top of another two felony convictions for cocaine possession. And Perez-Legra was in Virginia, which Gov. Abigail Spanberger and her fellow Democrats have tried to make a sanctuary for illegal aliens.

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Bis drily commented, “Another day, another criminal illegal alien arrested in Governor Abigail Spanberger’s sanctuary Virginia. This criminal illegal alien from Cuba was previously convicted of drug trafficking. When ICE arrested him on May 4, he was in possession of fentanyl, narcotics, and cocaine. Virginia is a hotbed for criminal illegal alien crime. Criminals flock to sanctuary Virginia because they know Governor Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians will protect them.”

Despite a Justice Department order of removal, the Obama administration released Perez-Legra in 2012.

Unfortunately, Democrats always put the desires of foreign criminals above the safety of their citizens.

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