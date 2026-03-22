Chicago Student’s Killer Is an Illegal Alien Caught and Released by Biden Administration

An illegal alien caught and released at the border by the Biden administration and later released again by local Democrat authorities after committing a crime in Chicago has murdered an innocent college student in the Windy City.

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Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman was walking with friends at Tobey Prinz Beach in the very early hours of the morning on Thursday when a man suddenly approached, opened fire, and killed her. It was outright murder, and murder made possible by the Democrat Party.

BREAKING: DHS confirms that the suspect in custody for murdering Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago is a Venezuelan illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden administration in May 2023. DHS says he was also released from local custody… pic.twitter.com/tIo3iSualm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

The killer is Venezuelan Jose Medina-Medina, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who spoke with a federal official on Sunday. “DHS says Medina-Medina came up to [Gorman] while wearing a mask and armed with a gun. As she attempted to flee, he fired his gun and shot her. Gorman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene,” Melugin posted on X. There is no indication whether Medina-Medina knew Gorman before he murdered her.

Gorman’s family called her “the light of our lives” who “made people feel seen, safe, and loved simply by being who she was,” according to ABC7. Classmate Leslie Zamarrripa said, “She was in one of my classes. She sat right in front of me. She was really sweet. It just makes me really sad, because going on, it does make you wonder, like, how safe can you be at night?”

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The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) acting assistant secretary, Lauren Bis, provided the following statement to Melugin about the tragic murder and the Democrats who made it possible:

Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder. We are calling on Governor Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods.

Unfortunately, sanctuary politicians like Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson habitually release dangerous illegal alien criminals in order to spite ICE. These politicians are so hell-bent — emphasis on hell — on preventing federal immigration authorities from taking custody of the illegal aliens, particularly under the Trump administration, that they will literally free murderers and rapists from prison without caring how many other victims those murderers and rapists will claim. For instance, Fairfax County, Virginia, which has similar sanctuary policies to Chicago’s, released an illegal alien murderer who within 24 hours committed another murder.

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I have a sibling who went to college in Chicago, and stories like this are terrifying precisely because they are not the exception. Heavily gun-controlled Chicago is the scene of murders every week. Soft-on-crime Democrat policies added to sanctuary policies make it a perfect haven of violent crime. When did residents of Democrat-run cities decide this was an acceptable way to live?

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