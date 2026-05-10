The Democrats’ Unhinged Response to the Virginia Ruling Tells You Everything

In the wake of the Virginia Supreme Court's ruling last week, national party leaders didn’t accept the ruling and are trying to regroup. According to a new report, they got on a private call and started plotting ways around it. That tells you everything you need to know.

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The Virginia Supreme Court struck down a voter-ratified congressional map that gerrymandered Democrats four extra seats in Congress. The ruling was a huge setback for the Democrats in the ongoing redistricting wars, and they’re desperately trying to figure out what to do next.

On Saturday, Democratic House members from Virginia and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a call where members "vented anger at their defeat at the Virginia Supreme Court" and debated how to respond. The mood, according to the Times, was one of "desperation and fury."

That’s right, Democrats literally violated the state constitution to pass the gerrymander, yet they're blaming the Supreme Court of Virginia for calling them out on it. Two options emerged from the call. The first was a straightforward act of defiance — redraw the congressional lines anyway, despite the court having already struck them down.

The second was something out of a banana republic playbook: engineer the replacement of the entire Virginia Supreme Court, potentially through retirements or impeachment, then push through a newly constituted bench that would rubber-stamp the invalidated map. The New York Times described this as "an unusual gambit to replace the entire state Supreme Court, with a goal of reinstating their gerrymandered map."

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That’s one way to put it.

Reaction on the call was mixed, and the plan may not fly with Gov. Abigail Spanberger or Democratic leaders in the General Assembly. Nobody settled on a specific plan, but Jeffries and others agreed to consult lawyers about "the most prudent way to proceed."

And Democrats pretend to be the party of the rule of law?

The implications here are genuinely frightening. Democrats feel so entitled to power that they ignored the law and are now openly entertaining defiance of the courts to get their way. Replacing an entire state supreme court because it ruled against your gerrymandered map is, to say the least, unhinged. And the fact that it was reportedly discussed seriously on a call with the House Minority Leader — not some fringe activist — makes it all the more alarming.

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A constitutional system cannot survive when one side decides that laws, court rulings, and institutional limits only apply when they produce the desired political outcome. The Virginia Supreme Court didn't do anything rogue. It upheld the state constitution. Democrats drew an unconstitutional map, voters ratified a map they shouldn't have been asked to ratify, and a court stepped in and said no. That's the system working. The response from the left wasn't to acknowledge that they messed up, it was to brainstorm how to torch the institution that corrected them.

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Democrats continue to prove they are a genuine threat to the survival of our republic. Not because they lost a court ruling, but because of what they're willing to do when they do.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt Democrats.

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