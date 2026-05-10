There Is a Lot of 'Privilege' Going on Out Here, and Most of It Is for the Left

We hear — constantly — about the myth of "white privilege," the belief that white people are where they are in life because of the color of our skin and nothing else, and that black folks are hapless victims of marauding peckerwoods, "white supreming" to beat the band and keep the black man down. Or how Muslims (when they aren't busy exploding) are victims of Caucasian-driven "Islamophobia."

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And how about those poor, abused transamabobs: born into the wrong body, and simply trying to groom your kids, but nooooo, we breeders keep getting in the way.

FACT-O-RAMA! You can, and should, send this article to your raging, purple-haired lesbigay-in-law. Zhe won't read it, and wouldn't believe it if zhe did, but, if nothing else, it will keep that America-hating she-beast away from your impending 250th birthday party for the greatest nation to exist!

Let's look at some real "privilege" that is tearing our nation apart.

I suspect those yearly Christmas cards from the NAACP will dry up after this, but here we go!

Black privilege is the ability to commit most of the crimes in the U.S. and somehow still be considered "victims." Many of those crimes, even those that are shockingly violent, don't really make the news for very long.

Dorothy Dow was an 83-year-old white woman who was beaten up by five black thugs she'd hired to pick her blueberries back in 2014. They broke her arms, set her on fire, then cut the phone line to make sure she died. Dow managed to extinguish herself with water from her CPAP machine and call 911 from a cell phone, all this despite having two broken arms. She died two weeks later of her injuries. How did you miss this story?

The Operation Mockingbird media mud puppies made sure to keep this story as hush-hush as possible. The Klan-employment office known as the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) suggested that the savagery was merely a "tragedy" and those calling for justice were "racists" with this headline: "Racist League of the South Exploits White Family’s Tragedy."

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This story below was also particularly gruesome:

2019 Four black people face hate crime and kidnapping charges for the Facebook Live-aired torture of a mentally disabled white man.



Jordan Hill, Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, all 18, and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington.

I never heard about this before. pic.twitter.com/CrditUx56V — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) March 26, 2025

Iryna Zarutska was innocently slaughtered by a career criminal who shouldn't have been free but was. He will not face a jury as he was deemed too "crazy" to stand trial.

Despite his 72 previous arrests, Lawrence Reed, 50, was free to set fire to Bethany MaGee on a Chicago subway. Logan Federico was executed by a black man who used her credit cards to go shopping.

The communists, whom we still call Democrats, burned the nation for months when a black man named George Floyd overdosed on drugs while in police custody. Imagine what would happen to this nation if five rednecks brutalized an elderly black woman to death. Or if four white kids tortured a special needs black kid for hours. Or if white men with scrolls of prior arrests were allowed to remain free to slaughter black women.

Related: Only (White) Women Bleed

Trans privilege might be the worst. Crazy men beat the potato salad out of women in every sport, and then shower next to them, a humiliation no woman deserves.

The decepticons, backed by the raging "gaystapo," play the victim card and screech when sane people ignore their pronouns, and then pretend that transgender people aren't murdering school kids.

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The trans animal who gunned down six people, three of them children, at a Christian school, enjoyed some trans privilege from the grave when Joe Biden's FBI refused to release her hate-filled manifesto.

Once you cut through the gang violence, revenge, romance-gone-bad noise, Grok and GPT BOTH give an estimate of ~40% of school shooters/would-be shooters since 2020 have been trans/suspected trans.



The media silence is deafening.https://t.co/ylnVKCwLnShttps://t.co/USGohF55wu pic.twitter.com/dT8q4gmm5W — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) August 28, 2025

In what must be one of the most grotesque examples of privilege imaginable, a mere 24 years after Muslim lunatics knocked down the World Trade Center, New York City elected a Jew-hating commie Muslim as mayor.

🚨BREAKING: Mayor Mamdani has just BANNED large celebrations of more than 20 people for America's 250th anniversary.



Mamdani cited "staffing shortages" as the reason.



He ALLOWED over 1,000 Muslims to celebrate Ramadan in Time Square.



Is this fair? pic.twitter.com/Jdctrpui6K — Patriot🇺🇸Newswire (@NewswirePatriot) April 17, 2026

We the People are "bigots" if we complain about Muslims shooting our kids, raping women and children, and exploding.

Despite what the mental bellyflops say, Muslims are by far the greatest threat to our nation and commit far more terror attacks than any other group, but squeal about "Islamophobia" if you say, "Hey, Mr. Akbar, maybe don't shoot up that gay bar in Ferndale, Mich., 'k?"

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If you want to see where the Muslim crime problem leads, check out this article by PJ Media's own Ben Bartee:

Related: WILD New Migrant Crime Stats Out of Germany Drop

Thousands of Muslims pray in Times Square, turning it into an open-air mosque.

pic.twitter.com/USWxcm6qwU — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) June 26, 2025

The latest lefty group to enjoy two scoops of privilege is illegal immigrants. Whereas the Democrats will reduce or drop charges for black defendants, illegal aliens have been escorted out of courtrooms by commie judges, so they can return to their free homes, eat their free lunches, and get another couple of bucks thrown onto their taxpayer-funded debit cards.

Somali fraudsters in Minneapolis are also enjoying the millions of dollars they've stolen with near impunity.

Even though dozens of Somalis have been convicted of stealing millions of dollars, many of the thieves have been spared jail time. One had his conviction overturned by a Marxist judge.

Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) net worth has seen wild fluctuations lately, and those who question where the money came from have been deemed "Islamophobic." This tactic works on weak, white progressive mollycoddles.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Democrats have weaponized words like "Islamophobia" and "racist" to be used against people who dare to discuss the atrocities that minorities commit. It's all just a subterfuge to keep white Westerners quiet.

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Only the Democrats could make this happen!

It looks like the Democrats' candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maine will be Graham Platner, a guy with a Nazi SS "totenkopf" tattoo on his chest.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who once accused Trump of defending the neo-Nazis hired by the clown car known as the SPLC, after their "Nazi beano" in Charlottesville, Va. Today, she supports an actual Nazi for Senate.

🚨 You Can’t Make This Up



Elizabeth Warren called Pete Hegseth’s Christian tattoos a “threat”



Now she’s all in for Graham Platner, the guy with a Nazi SS skull tattoo saying he’s “the fighter we need.”



Hypocrisy level: Comanche

What a joke. pic.twitter.com/Bi3Z4bKfWm — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 1, 2026

What have we learned?

We've learned that the Democrats are diarrhea people who are propagating the myth of "white privilege" while ignoring the actual "privilege" that exists and is tearing our country asunder.

FACT-O-RAMA! I bet myself I could use the word "asunder" today without discussing the Civil War. Victory is mine.

Now we must ask why the pinkos have combined these various minority groups and convinced them they are oppressed, and sicced them on their supposed oppressors: white people.

Because they want to kill us, you silly goose!

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via GIPHY

What we are seeing play out before our eyes is from the age-old Bolshevik playbook: round up minorities, convince them they are snakebitten victims of "oppression," and then kill the so-called "oppressors" who just happen to be your main target, which today is white Westerners.

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You and your "privilege" are a problem, and the answer is genocide. This is happening today, in the United States.

No one explains it better than Jordan Peterson, with some really cool graphics by After Skool:

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