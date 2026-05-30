New Jersey Man in Handcuffs After Biting, Kicking ICE Officers, Drawing Blood

One of the psychotic protesters rioting in support of the killers, pedophiles, and other criminals inside the Newark ICE facility bloodied up more than one federal officer by biting and kicking like a rabid animal.

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Brendan John Geier is only 26 years old, but he's already a loathsome loony endangering the lives of others. You can see photos of his handiwork — or rather, mouthwork — below, as Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche shared photos of the officers whom Geier attacked at the New Jersey Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility.

Today @TheJusticeDept charged rioter Brendan John Geier for allegedly kicking and biting ICE officers at Delaney Hall last night. We will not tolerate the vicious attacks on ICE officers we’ve seen in New Jersey the last few days. These riots are clearly not “peaceful protests”… pic.twitter.com/1GrkktCW5E — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) May 29, 2026

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin explained, “As alleged in the Justice Department's complaint, this violent rioter savagely bit an ICE law enforcement officer outside of Delaney Hall. The Trump Administration will always stand with our law enforcement officers. Anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

While Mullin only mentioned one injured officer, the May 29 Department of Justice (DOJ) press release referred to the injured officers in the plural, and the pictures above seemed to show more than one officer. Geier appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cari Fais on Friday after the DOJ filed the charges against him, according to the press release.

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Acting Special Agent in Charge Spiros Karabinas of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark stated, “To be clear, peaceful protest does not mean biting, kicking, or punching law enforcement officers. The repeated assaults on federal officers at Delaney Hall are criminal acts — not protected speech. Homeland Security Investigations is unwavering in its commitment to hold those who attack law enforcement fully accountable under the law.”

Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) is siding with the criminals, both foreign and domestic, claiming that the area around the detention facility has “grown unsafe” not because of the protesters assaulting officers and threatening to kill them, but because of ICE. She asserted without providing any evidence that the facility is filled with legal immigrants with no criminal charges, “fathers and mothers, sons and daughters.” She promised to protect the rioters and falsely framed their violent protests as constitutionally protected free speech.

Related: FBI Arrests Man Who Threatened to Kill ICE Officer and Family

Despite Sherrill’s accusations, ICE has repeatedly confirmed they are providing food, medical care, and access to legal advice to the alien criminals, even though the latter are the most evil thugs and cannot legally remain in our country. Let’s list just a few of the despicable criminals in the New Jersey facility:

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Jose De La O Lainez (El Salvador) — Homicide

Steven McKenzie (Jamaica) — Homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, weapons charges, assault

Juan Vázquez Reyes (Mexico) — Homicide

Jhan Martinez-Valverde (Peru) — Sex offense against a child

Sergio Marques Abrantes (Portugal) — Enticement of a minor for indecent purposes

Antonio Gutierrez-Arroyo (Mexico) — Sexual assault, resisting arrest

Samuel Santiago-Gomez (Spain) — Selling cocaine, drug possession, prohibited weapon, aggravated assault

Miguel Gonzalez (Dominican Republic) — Aggravated assault, weapon possession, drug trafficking

Jose Taveras (Dominican Republic) — Aggravated assault, weapon possession

Rudy Chavez (Guatemala) — Homicide, drug trafficking

The FBI also just arrested an unnamed Newark protester who became famous after a viral clip showed him repeatedly threatening to murder an ICE officer and his wife and children. The reason that Newark is unsafe is because of criminal illegal aliens and the leftist protesters who defend them, not because federal officers are enforcing our immigration laws.

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